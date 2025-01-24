Creepy crawlies, crazy challenges, and sleepless nights; I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is all about taking a handful of pampered celebrities and unceremoniously dumping them into the jungle.

The setting adds a wild touch to the series that serves to take these celebs well out of their element and offers viewers a taste of travel from the comfort of their own couches.

It’s that very reason why we might find ourselves asking, where exactly is I’m a Celeb filmed? And is it a real jungle?

For years, some die-hard fans claimed that there was simply NO WAY the series was filmed internationally. They were certain it was actually set in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales thanks to the official I’m A Celeb Instagram account posting a geo-tag from Katoomba, NSW in 2019.

So what is the truth?

Robert Irwin began co-hosting I’m A Celeb in 2024, replacing Chris Brown. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Where is I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia filmed?

The truth is that – despite the rumours of the show being filmed on the outskirts of Sydney – the first six seasons of I’m A Celeb were filmed in the sprawling landscapes of South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

“Can you imagine how much easier my life would be if we were in the Blue Mountains,” host Julia Morris has previously joked on The Kyle and Jackie O show after fans were whipped into a frenzy over the rumoured filming location.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series was filmed in Murwillumbah in New South Wales in 2021 and 2022 – the same location where the UK iteration of the show is filmed.

And while technically speaking it wasn’t exactly a jungle, Murwillumbah is still full of rainforest and farmland areas. Not to mention, the Aussie location comes with its own share of creepy crawlies, dangers, and everything else we’ve come to expect from I’m A Celeb.

Kruger National Park is home to countless scores of wildlife including lions and elephants. (Credit: Getty)

In 2023, the series returned to its roots in South Africa, remaining there in 2024 and 2025 much to the delight of fans.

According to its website, Kruger National Park is one of South Africa’s “most exciting safari destinations” and has an abundance of wildlife living within its borders including rhinos, cheetahs, zebras, aardvarks, and even buffalos!

To keep contestants (and wildlife) safe, a team of “bush boys” patrol the perimeter of the camp 24/7.

“We are basically constantly in the bush keeping an eye on the camp itself, protecting the celebrities from potential animals that want to intrude on them,” head bush boy Charl Coetzee told News Corp in 2015.

“We conceal ourselves so no one can see us and we keep a watch on everything. We are constantly on the lookout for any animals that might be coming close to the camp.”

The celebs really do slum it out in the jungle! (Credit: Channel Ten)

There’s also a dedicated team of animal handlers whose full-time job while the series is filming is to remove lethal species (mostly snakes) from the set, including the Black Mamba (Africa’s deadliest snake), Mozambique Spitting Cobra, Puff Adder, and Snouted Cobra.

Speaking with our sister publication TV Week in 2023, Channel Ten confirmed that between six and seven deadly snakes are removed from set each and every season – scary stuff!

As well as snakes, celebrities have spotted leopards and even baboons in and around camp.