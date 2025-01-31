Julia Morris is known for her humour and wit, along with her candour about her personal life. In particular, the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia co-host has been candid about her divorce from her ex-husband.

Advertisement

Scroll to read more about it.

Julia met the Welsh comedian when she was in her 30s. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Julia Morris and Dan Thomas meet?

The 56-year-old met her ex-husband Welsh comedian Dan Thomas more than 20 years ago, at an Aussie expat weekly get-together event in London called Club Sunday.

Impressing her on-stage with a Goldfinger impression, Dan caught the attention of the Aussie comedian. Julia later admitted that moment made her determined to kiss him at some point, but he had to rush off to other plans that night.

Advertisement

But fate stepped in and the pair later reconnected through friends at Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe.

“The first night was overnight romance!” the star told our sister publication WHO in 2018 of their first hook-up.

“But he called me the next day, so we were already on the right track. I’d usually date someone and get around five or six months in and be bored, though I never got sick of him.”

They tied the knot in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve in 2005 and they share daughters Ruby and Sophie.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity is hosted by Julia Morris (pictured) and Robert Irwin. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Why did Julia Morris get divorced?

Speaking with our sister publication the Australian Women’s Weekly in 2023, Julia revealed that there was nothing “dramatically wrong” with her marriage. But she realised they were “not necessarily growing in the same direction”.

“Once you’ve got that [knowledge of not growing in the same direction] in your headspace, the other person starts to become quite a pest,” she said at the time.

“I think that’s where patience starts to wear down too, ‘I’m not living like this’. How is this an example for my girls that this is an okay life to lead? No thanks.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, Julia revealed the decision came down to one question: “How do I want to live the second half of my life?”

“Is this me?” she recalled thinking to herself in the interview. “What is it? I should feel happy. I’ve got a job, my children are healthy, [and] my husband is nice. It’s not like he’s a beast. He’s not a nightmare. So why am I still not happy?”

Julia Morris has been open about the impacts of her divorce. (Credit: Instagram)

What has Julia Morris said about her divorce?

While divorce is never easy, Julia reveals that her split from Dan was amicable.

Advertisement

“He literally said, ‘Oh my God, I feel the same way, this is amazing’,” she said of their decision. “And then we sat down and ordered new bedside tables for the apartment we rented to do the ‘nesting’.”

Nesting was the process they adopted to make the split easier on their family. It involved keeping the kids at home, while each parent took turns staying in an apartment on designated days and nights.

“We were both, like, let’s try to make our way into this new arrangement as smoothly as we can,” Julia said.

On the Sooshi Mango Saucy Meatballs podcast, she doubled down on her comments about their amicable split.

Advertisement

“We’re in a good place thank God ’cause I’m hearing horror stories about [divorce] but, my god, the freedom,” the comedian told the hosts.

“I don’t want to brag, but oh, it’s everything you’re dreaming it’s going to be.”

Julia Morris said she felt “free” as a single woman. (Credit: Instagram)

Feeling “free” as a single woman

Julia made another shocking confession on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, revealing that she was no longer interested in sex. “I think I’ve shut up shop,” she joked.

Advertisement

In a rare interview with Stellar Magazine, Julia also provided candid insight into the personal growth she had experienced post-divorce.

“I have become an Olympic medallist in running him [Dan] down. But to be honest, I have been trying to stop doing that because I don’t want to let him into my life at all anymore. I’m free,” she confessed.

The comedian added that she “wasn’t married to the person” she thought she was.

Although it was liberating for the Gold Logie nominee, adjusting to life as a single woman had its challenges.

Advertisement

“Well, it’s been 20 years since I was a single lady. And I don’t mean going out and picking up. I just mean, how do you respond to being a single person? ” she told Fitzy and Wippa in 2022.

“I’m actually I think I’m very good at being married. But I like that bit.”

Julia hosts I’m a Celeb alongside Robert Irwin. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Then in January 2024, the comedian shed new light on how much she was loving life as a single woman.

Advertisement

“Linda Evangelista saying she never wanted to partner up again because of sleeping in silence, it’s hit a really raw nerve with me,” she shared with The Herald Sun.

“A nerve of pure happiness,” she joked.

That same month, in an interview with our sister publication WHO, she revealed that she was “the happiest” she had ever been in her life after her breakup.

“I can’t encourage people to get divorced but my god…No wonder you’re not allowed to talk about it because it’s fantastic,” she confessed.

Advertisement