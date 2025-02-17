On Australian Survivor Brains vs Brawn II, 24 players will prove they have what it takes to outwit, outlast, and outplay their opponents and be awarded the title of sole survivor—and the life-changing $250,000 that comes with it.

So far, 11 players have emerged victorious, but it remains to be seen who will join them and win season 12.

While every player has arrived in Samoa with big plans to forge alliances, find hidden immunity idols, and conduct blindsides, not all will find themselves on the right side of the vote come tribal council.

Scroll on to see which players have had their torches snuffed on Australian Survivor Brains v Brawn II by Jonathan LaPaglia.

Who has left Australian Survivor Brains v Brawn 2025?

(Credit: Channel 10) Candy Brawn For Survivor super fan Candy, her time in Samoa came to an abrupt end after the originally planned eliminee Nash played his immunity idol and decided to send votes her way. Explaining his strategy behind voting her out, Nash told his tribe: “I haven’t connected with her, and I just don’t think she’s anyone I can align myself with moving forward.” While fellow Brawn tribe member Ursula had several votes sent her way, ultimately it was Candy who secured the majority and had her torch snuffed. “It’s definitely not how I wanted it to go, it’s everyone’s worst Survivor dream,” an emotional Candy shared with the cameras shortly after her elimination.

