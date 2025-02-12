This year, we’re lucky to get two seasons of one of the most challenging reality TV shows out there, with Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn II gracing our screens this month, and Survivor: Australia v World airing later this year.

On the line is a whopping $500,000 for the Sole Survivor who can outwit, outplay and outlast them all.

New Idea sat down with Jonathan LaPaglia, who hosts both shows, to get all the juicy details…

Jonathan LaPaglia has hosted Australian Survivor since 2016. (Credit: Channel Ten)

How would you describe the new season of Brains vs Brawns and how does it compare to its predecessor?

Explosive! Sorry, I couldn’t resist hijacking marketing’s word. Kidding aside, I would describe the new season as super fun.

We have a couple of players who are not afraid to take risks and make big bold moves, and other big personalities who clash and bring conflict. Not to mention the class clowns who supply the comedy. Together it’s all very entertaining.

Even though the end goal is always the same, to win the crown of Sole Survivor, there are infinite pathways to get there, and combined with a new cast and the fact it’s a player-driven game, every season becomes unique in its own right.

What are your favourite twists in the upcoming season (and can you hint at what they are?)

We have a couple of interesting advantages this season. I love it when players find really creative ways to use them….which they do this time. Obviously I can’t reveal what happens because that would ruin the surprise. I’d hate to rob the audience of that!

Jonathan and US Survivor host Jeff often exchange “ideas” when it comes to their respective series. (Credit: Channel Ten/Getty)

Would you be better suited to be on the Brains or the Brawns tribe? And why?

I have T-shirt muscles which are pretty much useless in the field. And I’m a thinker, so I’d probably be better suited to Brains. That being said, some would argue I overthink things….so I’d probably be of no value to either tribe.

Do you and Survivor US host Jeff Probst ever “talk shop” – especially with the upcoming Australia vs The World season coming up?

We have got together for breakfast several times over the years to catch up, but not recently to discuss Australia v World. But thanks for reminding me, I need to give him a call!

What was your first reaction when you found out which players would be headed to Samoa for Australia vs The World? Is there anyone in particular you were especially excited to see play again/against each other?

Obviously I have an established relationship with the Aussie players so was excited to see the likes of Shonee, Kirby, and George return.

But I was particularly stoked to work with some of the US greats, Parvati, Cirie, and Tony. Collectively these are some of the best players to have played the game so was fascinated to see how they would interact in this hyper-season. Let’s just say…..they did not disappoint!

George, Shonee, and Kirby will all be returning in Australia v The World. (Credit: Channel Ten)

What was it like filming two seasons back to back?

Brutal! A regular season is incredibly exhausting by itself. The entire crew is practically dead by the end of it. So stacking another season on the end of that is asking a lot. It’s like running a marathon, then adding a 4000m sprint at the end.

And to compound that for me, I had to fly back to Sydney in between to shoot the second season of Strife. However, the special season of Australia v World was shorter and filled with some of the greatest Survivor players so it had a novelty factor that gave us the adrenaline and excitement to get through.

You are known for some killer one-liners and epic tribal council monologues, are these scripted, or do you make them up on the spot?

Totally on the spot! No, there are talented people who help make me look good.

The fan favourite host has revealed that if he were to play in the new season of Survivor, he’d be in the brains tribe. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Lastly, do your wife Ursula or daughter Tilly watch Survivor or even come visit you on set during filming?

They did come to visit in the early seasons but the schedule now conflicts with Tilly’s school. Nevertheless, they are huge fans of the show and have watched all seasons.

Do you think Australia Survivor can surpass US Survivor’s longevity?

I hope not. I’ll be 80!

What are some US themes that you would like to see in future seasons of Australian Survivor?

David v Goliath, Millennials v Gen X, Second chance. All good themes that I think could work well for us.

