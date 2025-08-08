Over 12 seasons of Australian Survivor, more than 200 eager players have attempted to outwit, outlast, and outplay their competitors.
But alas, only one player can emerge triumphant and take home the glorious title of Sole Survivor and the life-changing $500,000 prize money that comes with it.
While it remains to be seen which player from Australian Survivor: Australia v The World will join the Hall of Fame, we have taken a stroll down memory lane to catch up with previous winners and see what their lives have looked like since winning the show.
Who has won Australian Survivor?
Rob Dickson
Season one
The premiere of the series goes way back to 2002 when former Hawthorne and Brisbane Bears AFL player and film director Rob Dickson made Survivor history as the first winner of the series. As one of the first 16 castaways, Dickson secured his name in the final two by winning the final immunity challenge to become victorious.
Dickson directed documentaries such as The Passion to Play, Shane Crawford Exposed, and The Essence of The Game.
Tragically, Rob lost his life alongside his five-year-old son Byron in 2009 due to a car accident while holidaying in South Africa. His eight-year-old son Gabriel lost his life four days after due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Guy Leech
Season two
The former Australian Ironman surf life-saving champion appeared on the Seven Network’s Australian Celebrity Survivor: Vanuatu in 2006. Competing against 11 other celebrities for a cash prize of $100,000 to donate to a charity of choice.
Despite a twist elimination, he made his way back into the game, returning and taking home an extra $95,000 for his chosen Ride Aid charity. He used the money to generously build two schools in North Cambodia.
He is now enjoying life in the Northern Beaches with his adoring wife and two daughters. He and his family also advocate for defibrillator availability when playing golf.
Kristie Bennett
Season three
In 2016, Sydney-based senior account executive Kristie Bennett was crowned the first female winner of Australian Survivor at only 24 years old. After Bennett took her winnings, she did not want to return to her life as an account exec.
Kristie previously spoke out about the seriously damaging effects of being a reality TV star on Instagram, where she revealed that some of the challenges on the show had taken a serious mental and physical toll on her health.
She now spends her time living her best life on Instagram, traveling around the world. She also has her own mentoring business, where she provides advice for those hoping to get cast on Survivor.
Jericho Malabonga
Season four
Victorian flight attendant Jericho Malabonga (aka the cookie thief) was the sole survivor Australian Survivor in 2017.
The husband and father of two boys promised his family that if he won that he would use the winnings for a trip to Disneyland, which he ultimately did make happen!
Today, Jericho still works as a flight attendant while working on his fitness and traveling the world. The father of two also spends his time volunteering in Cambodia, where he was joined by former Survivor contestants in 2018.
He returned in 2019 for the show’s All-Stars season but didn’t take home the top prize that time after his torch was snuffed at his first tribal council.
Shane Gould
Season five
Former Australian competition swimmer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shane Gould competed in the first installment of Champions versus Contenders in 2018.
Winning half a million dollars, Shane made it her mission to put the money to good use, telling a past publication, she wanted to “do good work in drowning prevention,” and help people overcome their fear of water.
Nowadays, Shane enjoys her time traveling with friend and former Survivor runner-up Sharn Coombes.
Like Jericho, Shane returned for All Stars with her motto: “Don’t f— with Shane Gould!” Unfortunately, her time on All Stars was dramatically shorter than her winning streak from Champions vs Contenders.
Pia Miranda
Season six
In 2019, Pia took the coveted title of Sole Survivor in a unanimous 9–0 vote.
The actress, who won Australia’s heart almost twenty years ago as Josie in Looking For Alibrandi, was a long-time fan of the show and lived out her dream of competing and winning.
Today, Miranda spends her days enjoying family time with her two kids and loving husband, while catching up with former Survivor castmates.
In 2023, she also released her memoir, Finding My Bella Vita, offering fans a detailed insight into the “peaks and troughs” of her life so far.
David Genat
Season seven
You know what they say, the second time’s a charm, and that’s exactly what happened for this ‘golden god’ after he emerged victorious from Australian Survivor: All-Stars.
After his time on the show wrapped, David went on to star on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2021 as well as host an adventure reality show on Channel Nine called RUSH.
In 2025, the reality star won the second season of the reality game show Deal or No Deal Island and took home US$5 million.
Later that same year, it was speculated that he would replace long-running Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia; however, Channel 10 has not yet commented on the rumours.
You can read more about his family life here.
Hayley Leake
Season eight
This pain researcher was another player to give the game a second crack, returning to play in Brains vs Brawns where her torch was snuffed in the final seven.
But she came back stronger and took home the prize.
In 2023, she married her long-time love Jimmy, and in early 2024, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Chloe.
Mark Wales
Season nine
Since winning Blood vs Water, what hasn’t Mark done?
As well as working as a resilience speaker, Mark has also published a book titled Survivor: Life in the SAS and even kick-started his acting career with stints in television and in George Miller’s Mad Max: Furiosa.
Sadly, Mark and his wife, Sam Gash (whom he met on Australian Survivor season four) have ended their marriage, but still happily co-parent their son Harry together.
Liz Parnov
Season 10
In the year since this Olympic pole vaulter emerged triumphant and won her season of Heroes vs Villains, Liz has launched her self-help group for women called ‘Elevat3u’.
On the official Instagram page for the business, Liz writes that ‘Elevat3u’ is a “community where you belong, look after your body & prioritise your mental [health].”
She is also currently dating StreetX entrepreneur Daniel Bradshaw, and they welcomed their son Texas into the world in 2024.
Feras Basal
Season 11
The Sydney HR manager won the unanimous vote and took home half a million dollars in 2024.
Speaking about his win on Instagram, Feras said it was an “emotional rollercoaster” and was thankful for the journey.
Upon winning, he told Media Week he would not spend it all at once and instead invest in his future and a holiday.
After being on the show, he posts a variety of comedy videos on TikTok and still works in human resources.
According to his socials, he is still friends with his castmates and very passionate about his fitness.
Myles Kuah
Season 12
Self-described “jungle rat” Myles took home the title of Sole Survivor in the 12th overall season (but 10th season of the reboot of the show) in April 2025.
At the time, he exclusively told New Idea that he planned on investing all of his winnings to set himself up “for life.”
He also revealed that since filming had wrapped, he had caught up with his co-stars, especially AJ.
“AJ lives a ten-minute walk from me, so I have caught up with AJ many, many times,” he told us at the time.
Since then, Myles has been busy sharing his life on social media, where he shares everything from investing advice to his favourite fashion, pole dancing, and comedy skits.