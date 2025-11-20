Meet the cast of Australian Survivor: Redemption

Australian Survivor will be back again in 2026, but this time, there are some major changes in store.
Jonathan LaPaglia was shockingly axed as the host of the Channel 10 show and replaced with former show winner David Genat in one major shake-up.
But that’s not the only change as the 2026 season, titled Redemption, will reportedly also feature a live finale, fewer non-elimination episodes, and a new location in Samoa.
And there will be a new cast of 24 players who will be battling it out to take on the gruelling challenge this time around.
However, you might recognise some of the players, as there are some very familiar faces as well as Survivor newbies.
Meet the full cast of Australian Survivor: Redemption here.
Brooke Jowett
Returning
Brooke Jowett is back for her third run at Survivor, and she already has a connection to someone on the show.
After first appearing on the show’s first series, Brooke competed alongside new host David Genat on the fifth season.
“Back where it all began. 10 years later, third time around, and with a much bigger reason to win. She’s back, baby! LET’S GO,” she wrote on Instagram.
Simon Mee
Returning
Simon Mee proved he hasn’t had enough of Survivor yet, as he is back for his third stint.
He has previously competed in the Brains V Brawn and Heroes V Villains editions of the series.
After he was confirmed to be among the cast, Simon hinted this could be his final time on Survivor in a telling post.
“Every ending has a new beginning. The final chapter in the trilogy… REDEMPTION,” he wrote on Instagram.
“A new era is coming in 2026!”
Harry Hills
Returning
Third time is a charm for these returning stars, as Harry Hills is also going for a Survivor trilogy!
Known as “the ice cream guy”, Harry took part in 2019’s Champions Vs Contenders before returning for the All Stars season.
He was bested by new host David Genat on the All Stars edition as he took home the title of Sole Survivor.
Harry earned the nickname “Dirty Harry” during his time on Survivor because of his strategic and untrustworthy game play.
But will he be up to his usual tricks again this time around?
Mark Warnock
Returning
The final Survivor who is back for another round is Mark Warnock.
Mark rose to fame on Titans V Rebels and made it all the way to the final three, but was eliminated as he was outplayed by his competitors.
Confirming his return, Mark wrote on Instagram: “I’m just happy to be at the table with these legends.”
Johnson Ashak
Newcomer
While he might be new to Survivor, Johnson Ashak has some previous experience with reality TV.
He rose to fame on the 2023 season of Big Brother, where he came in as runner-up.
However, he might find the Samoan jungle slightly more of a challenge than the Big Brother house as he is set to be put through his paces.
“Let the games begin,” he wrote on Instagram.
“I’ll be trading the Big Brother house for the Samoan jungle. Did I take Big Brother’s diary room, bed, shower and lounge for granted? Let’s find out. Hopefully, I can survive without my barber.”
Cat Hooker
Newcomer
One Survivor newcomer who is no stranger to strategy is Cat Hooker.
The occupational therapist made waves on The Traitors New Zealand, where she outsmarted many of her competitors.
As a strong Faithful, Cat made it all the way to the penultimate episode before she was sadly voted out.
But will her experience outsmarting Traitors help her in the jungle? We will see.
Don Rogers
Newcomer
Though he’s a newbie to Survivor, he might have nabbed some top tips from his famous brother.
His sibling, Mat Rogers, famously took part in the Champions V Contenders and All Stars editions of the Survivor franchise.
Now, country music singer Don is hoping to continue his family legacy by carving out his own path on the show.
He wrote on Instagram: “So in keeping with the family tradition & following in the footsteps of ‘The Godfather’, my bro, Mat Rogers… Make sure ya’s tune in legends coz it’s one heck of a ride!!!”
Lyndl Kean
Newcomer
Lyndl Kean might be a reality TV newbie, but her partner has a lot of experience on screen.
She is dating The Bachelor Australia‘s Dr Matt Agnew, who was famously the leading man on the show’s 2019 series.
The couple went public with their relationship in June 2025 and have been going strong ever since.
Now, Lyndl is dipping her toes into the world of reality TV while Matt cheers her on from the sidelines.
She shared her excitement over joining Survivor in an Instagram post, writing: “I’ve always loved pushing my limits and challenging myself, but nothing compares to this.
“Throughout my life, I’ve often been underestimated, and this experience isn’t about proving anyone wrong, it’s about proving to myself what I’m truly capable of.
“Survivor removes all of life’s comforts and tests courage. I’ve never felt more vulnerable while excited to show my true self, my personality and resilience with this wild challenge. Let’s play!”
Matt showed his support as he commented, “Get it,” with Lyndl replying, “Game on.”
Eliza Reilly
Newcomer
Author and creator Eliza Reilly is also preparing to make her Survivor debut on Redemption.
She is already in the media industry, having created a comedy web series titled SHEILAS with her sister.
The program was then developed into a book, while she also worked as a script editor on Mother and Son.
“My travel agent has some explaining to do…” she quipped on Instagram as she confirmed her new venture.
Aisha Wighton
Newcomer
Aisha Wighton is an up-and-coming actress who is hoping to make an impact on Survivor.
She made her screen debut at SXSW Sydney 2025 with her short film, Deadly, and is now hoping to win the $500,000 prize pot.
As well as her acting career, Aisha is a Wiradjuri woman who works as an NDIS support worker and lives in Brisbane.
“That lovely “retreat” I went on was actually just me starving on an island competing to win half a mil,” she wrote.
Jackson Goonrey
Newcomer
You might know Jackson Goonrey better by his stage name, Scott Green.
As Scott, he competes as a pro-wrestler and is now taking on a new challenge in the Samoan jungle.
“Beyond excited to be on the upcoming Australian Survivor: Redemption,” he gushed on Instagram.
“Just a small country town kid, living his dream and having a good time doing it.”
Lottie Rae
Newcomer
Lottie Rae has made a brief TV appearance before, but in a very different category.
She featured on ABC’s Portrait Artist of the Year, where she painted Ken Done in the first episode.
But now she’s trading her paintbrush for the Samoan jungle, and we can’t wait to see how she gets on.
And she already has some famous connections, as she is followed on Instagram by Sarah Abo, Laura Byrne, MAFS star Eden Harper, and Rebecca Judd, among others.
Ben Nabea Davis
Newcomer
Ben Nabea Davis as a proud Kusu man from the Torres Strait Islands.
He works as an artist and designed the 2024 SDNR AFL game ball, marking the first time a Torres Strait design was used.
Ben also designed Adelaide Football Club’s 2021 Indigenous guernsey and designs art for multiple AFL events.
He was also an AFL player, and played 11 games for the Adelaide Crows before he was delisted in 2022.
“New side quest unlocked,” he posted on Instagram as he confirmed his involvement in Survivor.
Caleb Beeby
Newcomer
Caleb Beeby is another newcomer hoping to be put through his paces in the jungle.
And, based on his YouTube account, Caleb is up for the challenge as he takes on many daring stunts.
From trying viral challenges to taking on terrifying stunts, there seems to be no feat too daring for Caleb.
He describes himself as an “Aussie guy that’s always had a passion for animals and anything crazy”.
“It’s finally here!! The first look of the new Survivor cast.. Time to get paranoid in Paradise baby…” he wrote on Instagram of his Survivor debut.
Dr Blanche Cruz
Newcomer
Acupuncturist Dr Blanche Cruz is also joining the 2026 season of Australian Survivor.
She runs her business from Nerang, near the Gold Coast, and shares her health tips on her Instagram page.
“I’ve traded in my acupuncture needles and gym sessions for flaming torches, next level challenges, and the ultimate island adventure,” she wrote on Instagram.
“From wild twists to unforgettable moments, this has been one of the most intense and life changing experiences ever.
“Get ready to cheer me on as I attempt to outwit, outplay, and outlast in the wilds of Samoa.”
Faith Setiawan
Newcomer
Chef Faith Setiawan’s cooking skills will no doubt come in handy in the Samoan jungle.
However, she is no stranger to a game plan and isn’t shy of fighting her way to the winning title.
“I’ll do absolutely anything for the plot,” she admitted on Instagram.
She is sure to bring some fire to the camp as her Instagram bio describes her as “the friend that everyone needs”, but adds, “unfortunately, I don’t like many people”.
Tez Vlamis
Newcomer
Tez Vlamis is a Survivor superfan and has been watching the franchise since he was a child.
The 24-year-old is currently doing a Master’s degree in Criminal Law and is hoping his skills will help him outsmart his opponents.
“Been watching Survivor since I was 6 years old. Seen every blindside, twist, and tribal meltdown,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Thought it was just a phase? Turns out it actually was training. Time to get in on the action.”
Sally Foord
Newcomer
Sally Foord is another Survivor superfan who is hoping her years of binge-watching will help her in the jungle.
She used to watch the series with her younger brother, Jacko, and she is now competing in his memory, after he tragically died five years ago.
She explained in an Instagram post: “Still feels like yesterday — Jacko and I wagging school, binging @survivorau on a mattress in front of the telly. 17-year-old me never imagined I’d one day be playing the game in his memory. This one’s for you, Jacko!”
Lauren “Loz” Mac
Newcomer
Lauren Mac, also known as “Loz”, might be new to Survivor, but she already has a passion for the outdoors.
Just last year, the survival enthusiast took part in a bushcraft training course in Tonga and trekked up mountains in Africa.
She has also just launched her own travel business, Ash + Ember Adventures, and runs women’s only overseas trip.
But will her extensive experience help her in the Samoan jungle?
Richard Skimin
Newcomer
Businessman Richard Skimin is swapping the boardroom for the wilderness on Survivor!
Richard is the CEO and co-founder of Crowdcoder and has more than 25 years of experience in the business world.
He was also the CEO of InstantScripts, Australia’s largest telehealth provider, and previously worked as a managing director at News Corp Australia.
He is hoping his negotiating skills will help him to outsmart his opponents in the Samoan jungle, but we will have to wait to see if his tactics pay off.
“Let’s see if strategy, endurance and a little humanity can outlast the elements and outwit these castaways,” he said on Instagram.
“Time to test every skill I’ve ever used in business, leadership and life.”
Daniel Lindberg
Newcomer
Daniel Lindberg, or “pastor Daniel”, is also joining the cast of Survivor.
He is originally from North Sydney but now lives in Port Hedland in Western Australia.
In one Instagram post, Daniel said he lives on the “wild side” and is “always down to do something that is borderline crazy”.
His comments came alongside a video of himself doing a bungee jump by hanging upside down off a bridge before letting himself fall.
Paula Drew
Newcomer
Hailing from Perth, Paula Drew is also joining the contestants heading to the jungle in 2026.
She cheekily admitted she lied to her friends and family and pretended she jetted off to Europe, when she was actually filming Survivor.
“Live, Laugh, 45 days without a bath.. BRB lathering SPF,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Spoiler alert fam… I never went to Europe.”
Cameron Kwabena Quashie
Network 10
Cameron Kwabena Quashie is also looking to put himself through his paces on the show.
He is an amateur MMA fighter based in Melbourne and is ranked as a Featherweight.
Cameron also runs a TikTok page, In A Jam, with his friend Josh, with the aim of “spreading smiles, laughter and positivity”.
Keeley
Newcomer
Fraud prevention specialist Keeley is rounding out the cast of Survivor.
Little is known about her, so check back here for more information!
When will Australian Survivor: Redemption air?
So far, Channel 10 has not confirmed the release date for Australian Survivor: Redemption.
It has been confirmed that the series will arrive on screen at some point in 2026, so stay tuned for more information.
Read everything we know about the series so far here.