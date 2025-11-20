Meet the cast of Australian Survivor: Redemption

Australian Survivor will be back again in 2026, but this time, there are some major changes in store.

Jonathan LaPaglia was shockingly axed as the host of the Channel 10 show and replaced with former show winner David Genat in one major shake-up.

But that’s not the only change as the 2026 season, titled Redemption, will reportedly also feature a live finale, fewer non-elimination episodes, and a new location in Samoa.

And there will be a new cast of 24 players who will be battling it out to take on the gruelling challenge this time around.

However, you might recognise some of the players, as there are some very familiar faces as well as Survivor newbies.

Meet the full cast of Australian Survivor: Redemption here.

Meet the 24 players who are set to take on Australian Survivor: Redemption. (Credit: Network 10)

When will Australian Survivor: Redemption air?

So far, Channel 10 has not confirmed the release date for Australian Survivor: Redemption.

It has been confirmed that the series will arrive on screen at some point in 2026, so stay tuned for more information.

