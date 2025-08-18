  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

Who has left Australian Survivor: Australia V The World?

The greatest game on earth has returned for a blockbuster new season.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

Australian Survivor has returned for an all-star second season in 2025 that features some of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Advertisement

Hailing from across the world, the contestants of Australian Survivor: Australia V The World have arrived in Samoa with already stacked resumes and plenty of old scores to settle.

But while these legends may have previously won, only one will rise above the rest and cement themselves in Survivor history as the winner of this all-star series.

australian survivor australia v the world contestants
Only one player will be able to outwit, outlast, and outplay their opponents. (Credit: Credit: Channel 10)

Who has been eliminated from Survivor: Australia V The World so far?

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Advertisement
rob bentele survivor
(Credit: Channel 10)

Rob Bentele

South Africa

He may have won Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets in 2019, but Rob’s luck ran out at the very first tribal council of Australia V The World, where he received a majority vote of four from the World tribe.

“They tried to blindside me, and I understand why. I’m a massive threat in the game. I was the only thing standing between them and the Australians, and now they will be sliced apart. I truly thought they had brains in them to realise that the only way to beat the Australians was to work together as a team,” he remarked after his torch was snuffed.

“I can 100% guarantee that an Aussie will win Sole Survivor now, without a shadow of doubt,” he added.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Editor

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Digital Editor for New Idea, where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio, both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement