Who has left Australian Survivor: Australia V The World?

He may have won Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets in 2019, but Rob’s luck ran out at the very first tribal council of Australia V The World, where he received a majority vote of four from the World tribe.

“They tried to blindside me, and I understand why. I’m a massive threat in the game. I was the only thing standing between them and the Australians, and now they will be sliced apart. I truly thought they had brains in them to realise that the only way to beat the Australians was to work together as a team,” he remarked after his torch was snuffed.

“I can 100% guarantee that an Aussie will win Sole Survivor now, without a shadow of doubt,” he added.