Who has left Australian Survivor: Australia V The World?

Australian Survivor has returned for an all-star second season in 2025 that features some of the greatest players the game has ever seen.
Hailing from across the world, the contestants of Australian Survivor: Australia V The World have arrived in Samoa with already stacked resumes and plenty of old scores to settle.
But while these legends may have previously won, only one will rise above the rest and cement themselves in Survivor history as the winner of this all-star series.
Who has been eliminated from Survivor: Australia V The World so far?
WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!
Rob Bentele
South Africa
He may have won Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets in 2019, but Rob’s luck ran out at the very first tribal council of Australia V The World, where he received a majority vote of four from the World tribe.
“They tried to blindside me, and I understand why. I’m a massive threat in the game. I was the only thing standing between them and the Australians, and now they will be sliced apart. I truly thought they had brains in them to realise that the only way to beat the Australians was to work together as a team,” he remarked after his torch was snuffed.
“I can 100% guarantee that an Aussie will win Sole Survivor now, without a shadow of doubt,” he added.