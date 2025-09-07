Parvati Shallow wins Australian Survivor: Australia V The World

After 16 days of gruelling competition in Samoa, Parvati Shallow has been crowned Sole Survivor of Australian Survivor: Australia V The World.

In a world first season, 14 veteran players from all corners of the globe travelled to the South Pacific to compete in the ultimate Survivor showdown.

Hailing from the likes of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the United States of America, Finland, and Québec, these all-stars competed for the chance to win $250,000 – and the opportunity to cement themselves in global Survivor history.

The stakes were high as the final four walked into their last individual immunity challenge of the season. (Credit: Channel 10)

It was a formidable final four who arrived at the final individual immunity challenge of the season, which included Australians Janine Allis and Luke Toki, and Americans Cirie Fields and Parvati Shallow.

Almost immediately, four-time player Cirie lost her balance in the challenge as she struggled to stand on narrow wooden pegs while also holding up bags that weighed 20 per cent of her body weight.

After an hour and 15 minutes, Janine then fell. As the pegs became narrower, it all became too much for Luke, who fell to the ground after one hour and 48 minutes – leaving Parvati as the only contestant to have a secured spot in the final three.

It was a harrowing repeat of history for Luke, who had his dreams of being Sole Survivor cut short five years ago after also failing to win the final individual immunity of Champions vs Contenders in 2019.

While Parvati and Cirie were hopeful that Janine would vote with them against Luke in favour of an all-girls final three, the “godmother” was unable to betray her alliance member, resulting in a tie, leaving the fate of Luke and Cirie up to a fire challenge.

Ultimately, it was Luke who won, leaving Cirie devastated.

Despite her disappointment, the five-time player said she was proud of herself for making it so far in the game and being able to make a fire (even if it didn’t burn as high or fast as Luke’s).

“I leave with my head held high,” she shared in a parting message.

“I hate the title of being the best Survivor player to never win, but I’ll take it,” she added.

Parvati and Cirie had dreams of making it to the final tribal council together, but sadly, it wasn’t meant to be. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who won Australian Survivor: Australia V The World?

When it came down to pitching to the jury why they were the greatest Survivor player of all time, Parvati’s pitch stood out amongst the rest, and she received an almost unanimous vote to win.

“This is my final time playing Survivor, so to be awarded the win from the jury is the sweetest journey,” she exclaimed after hearing the votes.

“I am so grateful to have been part of this incredible experience. I think this is the best game of Survivor that I’ve ever played,” she added.

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Parvati.