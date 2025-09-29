Survivor star Shonee Bowtell is engaged to Matt Jamieson!

Shonee Bowtell has got engaged to her partner, Matt Jamieson.

Advertisement

The Australian Survivor legend took to Instagram on September 28 to confirm their happy news.

She revealed that Matt had popped the question in August as she shared an array of sweet photographs of her flashing her diamond ring.

Shonee Bowtell is engaged to her partner, Matt Jamieson. (Credit: Instagram)

“Exactly one month ago!!!!! Life just gets better and better. I can’t wait to marry the man of my actual DREAMS!!!! How lucky am I,” Shonee gushed in a caption.

Advertisement

Their son Vally, 21 months, was present for the intimate family moment, and they are currently expecting their second child together.

Little is known about Shonee’s private relationship with Matt but they went public with their relationship in 2023.

Read on for everything you need to know about Shonee’s relationship and family...

Shonee showed off her diamond ring in a series of photographs. (Credit: Instagram)

When was Shonee Bowtell on Survivor?

Survivor might be known for putting its contestants through their paces, but that has never stopped Shonee.

Advertisement

Shonee has taken on Survivor three times already, first signing up at the age of 25.

She first appeared on Australian Survivor: Champions v. Contenders before returning for All Stars.

The Queensland native came back for another run on Heroes v Villains, returning as a villain.

She became the first person to play Australian Survivor three times, putting herself through her paces after getting left in the wilderness.

Advertisement

Shonee was also the second person in Australian Survivor to be voted out from the jury.

She told Inside Gold Coast of her stints on the show: “I was just a 25-year-old who wanted to get a tan, half a million dollars, and lose some weight while I was at it.”

“I just play the game in my own unique way, I say whatever pops into my mind, and that’s been enough to keep on getting called back time and time again!”

Shonee rose to fame on three different editions of Survivor. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

Is Shonee on Australian Survivor v The World?

Yes! Three times wasn’t enough for Shonee, and she returned again for Australian Survivor: Australia v The World.

The series kicked off on Channel 10 in August and saw Shonee arrive all guns blazing with quite the revenge plot.

She plotted to take down her former ally, George Mladenov, forming an alliance with Kirby Bentley to exact her revenge.

However, the fan favourite was booted off the show after Parvati and Luke Toki played their immunity idols.

Advertisement

“There were idols going left, right and centre, I could hardly keep up,” she said after her exit.

Shonee is back for the fourth time on Australian Survivor: Australia v The World. (Credit: Channel Ten )

Who is Shonee Bowtell’s partner?

Shonee has been dating her boyfriend Matt Jamieson since 2023.

Little is known about Matt, but he runs his own rendering business, Render X, which is based in Queensland.

Advertisement

It is not known when the couple officially began dating, but they went public just 10 weeks before she announced her pregnancy.

The couple confirmed their engagement in a sweet Instagram post on September 28, 2025.

Matt had popped the question the month before, and they have not yet revealed if they have set a wedding date.

Shone Bowtell went public with her boyfriend, Matt Jamieson in 2023 and they got engaged in August 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Does Shonee Bowtell have children?

In July 2023, Shonee confirmed she and Matt were expecting their first child together in a sweet Instagram post.

“Mum and dad,” she teased in the post alongside a picture of her showing off her bump.

They welcomed their son Vally just before Christmas 2023, confirming the news exclusively with New Idea.

“Giving birth was such an empowering experience,” she gushed at the time.

Advertisement

“Having done Survivor, I think it’s safe to say that I love pushing myself. But 20 hours of unmedicated labour was certainly character-building!”

“I really love watching Vally grow. He recently learnt to smile, and Matt and I were blown away,” she added.

In June 2025, Shonee shared the exciting news of her second pregnancy with Matt.

She shared a photograph of Vally touching her growing baby bump as they got ready to become a family of four.

Advertisement

Shonee is expecting her second child with Matt. (Credit: Instagram)

“Our dreams coming true for a second time,” Shonee gushed in a caption.

Shonee has not yet revealed her due date but shared her gender reveal video on Instagram on September 3.

The clip showed her and her partner Matt Jamieson letting off a coloured flare to reveal the gender.

Advertisement

But there was an unexpected twist as she didn’t actually make the news public to her followers.

Instead, the video turned black and white at the moment the flare went off, with only their overjoyed reaction being shown.

In a caption, Shonee, 33, gushed: “Soooooo we just couldn’t wait any longer!!!! Also, never thought this video would see the light of day, but I just love our reactions. We are still keeping it a surprise for everyone else though hehe! Boy or girl?”

Advertisement

Many fans were convinced Shonee is having a baby girl, but they will have to wait until she gives birth to find out for certain.

Shonee Bowtell revealed the gender of her second child in an unexpected video. (Credit: Instagram)

Will Shonee return to Survivor?

Despite already competing four times, Shonee has not ruled out returning to the Survivor franchise.

However, she has her eye on a very different role as she wants to shake things up even more.

Advertisement

“I’d love to co-host Survivor – with Jonathan LaPaglia!” Shonee told New Idea in August.

However, Jonathan himself has been axed as the host, with Survivor alum David Genat taking over.

“It makes no sense,” Shonee said at the time of the decision.

Next, Shonee wants to helm Survivor with axed host Jonathan LaPaglia. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

“The international stars we competed against this season absolutely love JLP, and just you wait, he brings so many zinger comments to this competition. He is Australian Survivor.”

Jonathan has claimed he was blindsided by the decision, saying he was told of his axing through his Australian manager.

“I didn’t get a direct call, which, I’ll be honest with you, was disappointing,” he shared previously in a statement.

“After 10 years of helming their flagship show, it would have been nice to get a direct call from the people at the top, but I didn’t.”

Advertisement