EXCLUSIVE: The TV gig Survivor’s Shonee Bowtell wouldn’t say no to

With an 18-month-old son at home and another baby on the way, Australian Survivor favourite Shonee Bowtell has more than her hands full. But there’s one job she still wants to add

to her very packed plate…

“I’d love to co-host Survivor – with Jonathan LaPaglia!” Shonee, 33, tells New Idea, adding that ‘Shonathan’ would be “so cool!

“The more the merrier, right?” she says excitedly.

Gold Coast-based Shonee has competed on three seasons of Survivor, and is back in camp for Survivor: Australia V the World, which premieres August 17 on Network 10.

Shonee Bowtell has spoken out about Jonathan LaPaglia’s axing. (Credit: Channel 10)

What does Shonee think about Jonathan LaPaglia’s axing?

She has been very vocal about her disappointment that Jonathan won’t return to host moving forward. Survivor alum David Genat is reportedly taking over.

“It makes no sense,” Shonee exclaims. “The international stars we competed against this season absolutely love JLP, and just you wait, he brings so many zinger comments to this competition. He is Australian Survivor.”

Her bond with Jonathan is a big part of why Shonee agreed to play again. She first appeared on Survivor in 2018, and returned in 2020 and 2023, but has never won.

Life has certainly changed a lot since Shonee first competed. She moved back to Queensland from the UK, met her partner Matt, and the couple welcomed their son, Vally, in 2023.

She’s expecting their second child later this year.

Shonee Bowtell is ready to compete on Australian Survivor: Australia v The World with other Aussie favourites from the franchise. (Credit: Channel 10)

A special friendship

“When I was asked to do Australia V the World, I was only nine months postpartum, so it really gave me some sleepless nights,” she explains. “But JLP is a great support to us all – and Matt was like, ‘you have to do this’, because being asked to represent Australia is a total honour. So I was like … ‘OK!’”

It’s a shorter season than normal, which also swayed Shonee’s decision.

“There’s no way I could have been away from my baby if it was going to be six weeks,” she says.

When three become four. (Credit: Supplied)

Shonee adds that little Vally is already her number one fan.

“When Vally sees the Survivor adverts on TV, he’s like ‘Mum, Mum’ – even if he’s looking at one of the other contestants,” she says with a laugh. “He gets so excited, it’s really cute.”

And Shonee’s not ruling out another return to reality TV once her second baby has arrived.

“I don’t think Matt would be keen to do The Block because he’s a renderer and that would be just too much like work,” she says. “But we’d love to do The Amazing Race – if we can get a babysitter!”