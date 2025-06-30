Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia has reportedly been voted off the show before the 2026 season is due to begin.

Advertisement

While Australian Survivor: Australia v The World has already been filmed, Daily Mail Australia has claimed that Jonathan was “quietly axed” from the long-running Network 10 reality show.

He joined as a host in 2016 and has been a part of the series ever since.

The move follows a reported decline in ratings.

Jonathan LaPaglia has reportedly been axed from Australian Survivor, in a bid to shake up the series. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

“It’s a terrible idea,” a TV industry source told the publication. “The show’s ratings have been in decline for a while, but the same goes for pretty much every entertainment show.

“Changing the host now is a terrible idea. [Jonathan’s] so well-established in the Survivor world – it would be a total mistake to find a new host.”

Who could replace Jonathan LaPaglia on Australian Survivor?

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Australian Survivor champion David Genat is rumoured to replace him.

The fan favourite and ‘Golden God’ is already set to compete on Australian Survivor: Australia v The World, which is due to air later this year.

Advertisement

David Genat is rumoured to replace Jonathan LaPaglia as the Survivor host. (Credit: Instagram)

David would be a rather controversial pick, as a producer told Daily Mail Australia, “He doesn’t fit the brief. He’s charismatic, sure – but Survivor needs someone with gravitas. David is not Jonathan, and viewers will notice that.”

The publication also reported that producers were “scrambling behind the scenes” to secure contracts for the show in 2026.

“Casting has been a nightmare,” an insider said.

Advertisement

“They extended the application deadline and even tried poaching contestants who had originally applied for Married at First Sight. Some of them were a better fit for Survivor than MAFS, but going after their leftovers really shows how desperate things are.”