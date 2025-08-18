David Genat announced as new host of Australian Survivor

After months of mounting speculation, Channel 10 has officially confirmed that David Genat will be the new host of Australian Survivor.

The announcement from the network came on the same evening as he was eliminated from Australian Survivor: Australia V The World in episode 2.

While his early elimination from the game came as a shock to many fans, his appointment to the highly coveted hosting gig came as no surprise after the reality star was spotted in Samoa, where the 12th season of the show is currently being filmed.

“I have so much respect for Australian Survivor. This game has changed my life,” David shared in a statement to Instagram after the news was announced. (Credit: Channel 10)

“I love Australian Survivor. It truly is the greatest game on earth, so getting to come back as host after playing three times is such an honour,” David said in a statement.

“But Survivor is not about me; it’s about the incredible players who put everything on the line to outwit, outplay, and outlast,” he continued.

“I am pumped for the fans to meet the new crop of Survivors next season.”

Widely considered to be one of the greatest (if not THE greatest Survivor player of all time), David first competed on the series in Champions vs Contenders in 2019, where he placed 10th.

Then in 2020, he returned for an all-stars season where he outwitted, outlasted, and outplayed his competitors, and earned himself the nickname ‘The Golden God.’

David with his young family after winning Australian Survivor: All Stars. (Credit: Channel 10)

When news of long-time host Jonathan LaPaglia’s axing became public knowledge in July, fans were devastated.

The 55-year-old later confirmed that he found out he would not be continuing at the helm via a phone call to his manager.

“I didn’t get a direct call, which, I’ll be honest with you, was disappointing,” he shared candidly in an August 2025 interview with Stellar.

“After 10 years of helming their flagship show, it would have been nice to get a direct call from the people at the top, but I didn’t.”

While a premiere date for David Genat’s inaugural season as host of Australian Survivor hasn’t yet been confirmed, we do know what the 12th season will be named: Australian Survivor: Redemption.

Given this, something tells us we may see several (if not an entire cast) of returnee players.