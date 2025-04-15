  •  
Meet the all-stars competing on Australian Survivor Australia v The World

We can't wait to see these all-stars in action!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

In 2025 not one, but two seasons of Australian Survivor will air on Channel Ten!

With “jungle rat” Myles Kuah taking out the title of Sole Survivor of Brains v Brawns II, fans are now waiting with bated breath for Australian Survivor: Australia v The World to land on our screens.

The world first series brings together a cast of former winners like “golden god” David Genat, Tommi Manninen, Lisa Holmes, Rob Bentele, Parvati Shallow, and Tony Vlachos, as well as former all-stars looking to claim the Survivor throne for the first time.

Hailing from the US, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, Finland, New Zealand and of course Australia, it’s sure to be a thrilling game.

While a premiere date hasn’t yet been set, we do know the series was filmed in Samoa across 16 action-packed days and will be hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia.

Below, New Idea has listed all of the 14 contestants heading to the jungle to compete on Australian Survivor: Australia v The World in 2025.

The cast of Australian Survivor: Australia v The World

(Credit: Channel Ten)

David Genat

Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (2019) and All-Stars (2020)

Placed tenth in Champions v Contenders and then won the title of Sole Survivor in All-Stars.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Janine Allis

Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (2019)

Ended Champions v Contenders in sixth place.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Luke Toki

Australian Survivor (2017) and Champions v Contenders (2019)

Placed seventh and then fourth during his two prior seasons on Australian Survivor.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Kirby Bentley

Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels (2023)

Finished in fifth place on Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

George Mladenov

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn (2021) and Heroes v Villains (2023)

Finished second on Brains v Brawn and fourth on Heroes v Villains.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Sarah Tilleke

Australian Survivor (2017)

Placed eighth in her season of Australian Survivor.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Shonee Bowtell

Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (2018), All Stars (2020), and Heroes v Villains (2023)

Placed fourth on Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Lisa Holmes

Survivor New Zealand: Thailand (2018)

Won Survivor New Zealand: Thailand.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Tommi Manninen

Survivor Finland (2022)

Runner-up of his season of Survivor Finland.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Cirie Fields

Survivor USA: Panama (2006), Micronesia (2008), Heroes vs. Villains (2010), Game Changers (2017)

Finished fourth in Survivor: Panama and placed third in Survivor: Micronesia.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Rob Bentele

Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets (2019)

Won Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Kassandre Bastarache

Survivor Québec (2024)

Co-runner-up on her season of Survivor Québec.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Tony Vlachos

Survivor USA: Cagayan (2014), Game Changers (2017), and Winners at War (2020)

Won Survivor USA: Cagayan and Winners at War.

(Credit: Channel Ten)

Parvati Shallow

Survivor USA: Cook Islands (2006), Micronesia (2008), Heroes vs Villains (2010) and Winners at War (2020)

Won Survivor USA: Micronesia and placed second on Heroes vs Villains.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

