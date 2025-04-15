In 2025 not one, but two seasons of Australian Survivor will air on Channel Ten!

With “jungle rat” Myles Kuah taking out the title of Sole Survivor of Brains v Brawns II, fans are now waiting with bated breath for Australian Survivor: Australia v The World to land on our screens.

The world first series brings together a cast of former winners like “golden god” David Genat, Tommi Manninen, Lisa Holmes, Rob Bentele, Parvati Shallow, and Tony Vlachos, as well as former all-stars looking to claim the Survivor throne for the first time.

Hailing from the US, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, Finland, New Zealand and of course Australia, it’s sure to be a thrilling game.

While a premiere date hasn’t yet been set, we do know the series was filmed in Samoa across 16 action-packed days and will be hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia.

Below, New Idea has listed all of the 14 contestants heading to the jungle to compete on Australian Survivor: Australia v The World in 2025.

The cast of Australian Survivor: Australia v The World