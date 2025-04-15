In 2025 not one, but two seasons of Australian Survivor will air on Channel Ten!
With “jungle rat” Myles Kuah taking out the title of Sole Survivor of Brains v Brawns II, fans are now waiting with bated breath for Australian Survivor: Australia v The World to land on our screens.
The world first series brings together a cast of former winners like “golden god” David Genat, Tommi Manninen, Lisa Holmes, Rob Bentele, Parvati Shallow, and Tony Vlachos, as well as former all-stars looking to claim the Survivor throne for the first time.
Hailing from the US, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, Finland, New Zealand and of course Australia, it’s sure to be a thrilling game.
While a premiere date hasn’t yet been set, we do know the series was filmed in Samoa across 16 action-packed days and will be hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia.
Below, New Idea has listed all of the 14 contestants heading to the jungle to compete on Australian Survivor: Australia v The World in 2025.
The cast of Australian Survivor: Australia v The World
David Genat
Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (2019) and All-Stars (2020)
Placed tenth in Champions v Contenders and then won the title of Sole Survivor in All-Stars.
Janine Allis
Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (2019)
Ended Champions v Contenders in sixth place.
Luke Toki
Australian Survivor (2017) and Champions v Contenders (2019)
Placed seventh and then fourth during his two prior seasons on Australian Survivor.
Kirby Bentley
Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels (2023)
Finished in fifth place on Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels.
George Mladenov
Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn (2021) and Heroes v Villains (2023)
Finished second on Brains v Brawn and fourth on Heroes v Villains.
Sarah Tilleke
Australian Survivor (2017)
Placed eighth in her season of Australian Survivor.
Shonee Bowtell
Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (2018), All Stars (2020), and Heroes v Villains (2023)
Placed fourth on Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders.
Lisa Holmes
Survivor New Zealand: Thailand (2018)
Won Survivor New Zealand: Thailand.
Tommi Manninen
Survivor Finland (2022)
Runner-up of his season of Survivor Finland.
Cirie Fields
Survivor USA: Panama (2006), Micronesia (2008), Heroes vs. Villains (2010), Game Changers (2017)
Finished fourth in Survivor: Panama and placed third in Survivor: Micronesia.
Rob Bentele
Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets (2019)
Won Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets.
Kassandre Bastarache
Survivor Québec (2024)
Co-runner-up on her season of Survivor Québec.
Tony Vlachos
Survivor USA: Cagayan (2014), Game Changers (2017), and Winners at War (2020)
Won Survivor USA: Cagayan and Winners at War.
Parvati Shallow
Survivor USA: Cook Islands (2006), Micronesia (2008), Heroes vs Villains (2010) and Winners at War (2020)
Won Survivor USA: Micronesia and placed second on Heroes vs Villains.