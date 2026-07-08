Stuck in a midweek dinner slump? This simple hack makes cooking fun again

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We all know how hard it can be to find the motivation to make a healthy, different home-cooked meal in the middle of the week.

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Speaking for myself, I know firsthand how hard it can be to find the dedication to start cooking after a day in the office.

There are only so many hours in the day, and sometimes food shopping and prep can fall by the wayside, leaving you picking up the same, old simple classics.

If you’re like me and cooking for one person, then you’ll know that even if you have done your food prep, with everything coming in large portions, you have to eat the same meal for a week.

And the trials don’t always stop there. Once I’ve started chopping, I lose the dedication to keep cooking. Needless to say, it’s hard to be a passionate cook when I’m just feeding myself.

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I always opt for some motivation to get me through the food prep stage, opting for some upbeat music or an engaging Netflix show to occupy me while chopping vegetables.

That’s why I thought it was a stroke of genius when I heard that HelloFresh have actually published cooking playlists on Spotify to spur you through your cooking slump!

Want to make midweek cooking fun again? Here’s the recipe to success! (Credit: HelloFresh)

They’ve created dedicated playlists for genres like pop, salsa, and even K-Pop, and gone one step further by developing an entire menu to perfectly match the songs!

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I used HelloFresh food boxes for years, particularly when I was working shifts, so a home-cooked meal didn’t pass me by when I was working late nights and early mornings.

The thought of being able to spice up my meal plan with new cuisines and having a top-notch playlist to match gets me actually excited about cooking!

Acoustic and Al Dente? Sign me up! I may not be able to hold a note, but I love singing in the shower or kitchen, so this might well become my new cooking routine.

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And I’m not the only one who is excited about that added incentive to get me in the kitchen.

HelloFresh’s research has found that 61% of Aussies say listening to music while cooking improves their confidence in the kitchen, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a truer statement!

Head to Spotify now to add some funk to your cooking routine. (Credit: HelloFresh)

Not only does it help to pass the time, but it also gives you that mid-week uplift you need to make cooking a fun activity, rather than another chore to do straight after work.

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For families, music can also help make cooking an enjoyable activity for kids as well. Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco sessions during the Covid lockdown certainly proved that.

If you’re like me and looking for a new soundtrack to your cooking, click here to get the full playlists with your Spotify subscription, no added sign-ups required!

But if it’s spurred you on to try the matching meals to your music, then you can visit HelloFresh to get the themed boxes for yourself.