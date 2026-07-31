“I’m standing down”: Kyle Sandilands quits Australian Idol

Kyle Sandilands has confirmed that he is not returning to Australian Idol in 2027.

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Kyle first joined the franchise in 2004, but announced on July 31 that he would not be renewing his contract when it expires in September.

“I spoke with Channel Seven this morning, and those activists have attacked the potential clients for Australian Idol or the clients from last year, and has caused a problem in Channel Seven’s sales team,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald of his exit.

“So I’ve told Channel Seven this morning, just prior to speaking to you, that I’m standing down from Idol for the good of the brand to continue.”

Before he was let go by ARN, the activist group Mad F*****g Witches, targeted him in a community campaign due to a range of comments he made on-air, and urged advertisers to boycott The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

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Kyle Sandilands quits Australian Idol just weeks before he releases his own project, Kyle Sandilands Live. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The radio show was then axed, and Kyle has now stepped down from Australian Idol amid the ongoing pressure.

The shock jock was a judge on the original Australian Idol for five years, and has been a part of the show’s reboot since 2023, alongside Amy Shark and Marcia Hines.

There has not yet been any announcement about who might take over from Kyle on the 2027 series.

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It marks another major shake-up for Kyle following his sacking from The Kyle and Jackie O Show in March, which led to his taking his employers, ARN, to court.

He agreed to a $12.1 million settlement on June 16, ending the action, and he is now branching out on his own in his TV and radio career.

Even though he’s no longer on Australian Idol, Kyle has plans. (Credit: Getty)

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What is Kyle Sandilands doing now?

Kyle is now set to launch his own project, Kyle Sandilands Live, which he promises will be an unfiltered way to connect with his fans.

Following the collapse of The Kyle and Jackie O Show, he says his show has no rules, and he doesn’t need to follow media guidelines.

Each episode will be available to stream or listen to on his new app, and fans can access it by subscribing for $99 per year.

His new show is due to launch on Monday, August 10, and will run on weekdays from 6am to 10am.

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He is following in the footsteps of his friend, Karl Stefanovic, who has continued with his own, independent self-titled podcast after his axing from Today.