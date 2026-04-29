Kyle Sandilands is making a comeback! Radio shock jock announces new show

Kyle Sandilands has dropped the bombshell announcement that he will be returning with a brand new show.

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The radio shock jock, 54, was axed from his former show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, in March after an on-air falling out with his co-host, Jackie “O” Henderson.

Kyle and Jackie have separately taken legal action against ARN following the termination of their $100 million contracts, and they have been off the airwaves since.

However, Kyle has now confirmed that he’ll be making a comeback very soon, revealing via an Instagram fan page that he’s working on a new show.

“Let me tell you a little secret… shhhh, don’t tell anyone, but I’m working on a new project,” he said in a video shared with the page.

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Kyle Sandilands has confirmed he is making a comeback with a new show. (Credit: KIIS FM)

“All will be revealed soon. I’m coming back, guys, bigger than ever.”

As he left the Federal Court on the first day of his legal battle with ARN on March 27, Kyle had vowed to return to the air to support his wife, Tegan Kynaston, and their son, Otto, three.

“It feels like I didn’t do anything different than I have done for 25 years. Actually, a little bit tamer than most days because I was concerned with how she was feeling,” he said of his fallout with Jackie.

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“I just want to get back to work as quickly as possible. I’ve got a family to support.”

Kyle is believed to still have a mortgage on his $14 million Vaucluse mansion, where he lives with his family.

His comments came just days after he had sparked speculation of a major radio move when he was spotted meeting with Stu Laundy.

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Stu’s father, Arthur Laundy, recently bought Nine’s radio assets, including Sydney’s 2GB and 3AW in Melbourne.

Though the purpose of the meeting was unclear, Stu had been visiting Kyle at his McMahons Point offices, sparking speculation that it was a work meeting.

Stu lightheartedly downplayed the speculation that Kyle was moving over to ARN’s rival at the time in an amusing statement.

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“I am just trying to get him into the Bulldogs family fold. I still think he has some playing years ahead of him,” he told The Daily Telegraph, doing little to quash the rumours.

Kyle is expected to return to the courtroom on April 24 amid his legal battle with ARN.