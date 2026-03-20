Who will replace Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson? Frontrunners revealed

The Kyle & Jackie O Show‘s axing has shocked listeners, but the question on everyone’s minds is now, who will replace them?

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Kyle Sandilands‘ $100 million contract with ARN was terminated on March 18 after a two-week suspension, with the radio star confirming he planned to take legal action.

The show was officially pulled off the airwaves on March 3, after Kyle and Jackie “O” Henderson had an on-air falling out.

Jackie took some time off and allegedly said she couldn’t continue working with Kyle, leading to her contract being terminated. However, she denied that she quit and is taking legal action.

Now, fans are wondering who will replace the radio duo on the airwaves as it appears The Kyle & Jackie O Show no longer has a future on ARN.

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Keep scrolling for all the frontrunners.

Rumours are swirling about who could replace Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson. (Credit: Facebook)

Who will replace Kyle and Jackie O?

Dr Chris Brown and Carrie Bickmore are currently being touted as frontrunners to join KIIS FM, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Brown has been a frequent guest on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, however, the pairing could be a far cry considering Carrie has a 2Day FM show with Tommy Little.

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The Kyle and Jackie O Show airs in both Melbourne and Sydney, and drivetime stars Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw’s names have been thrown into the ring for the breakfast slot.

There was previously speculation that Sophie Monk might replace Jackie alongside Kyle, but this now seems far-fetched considering his termination at ARN.

Theories also swirled that Jackie might team up with Karl Stefanovic on a new show with ARN, but her contract has been terminated, so this too seems unlikely.

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Mitch Churi, who KIIS FM axed in December 2024, has also been put forward to return to the network amid the turbulent time.

Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac is another of the major names who has been thrown into the mix.

Dr Chris Brown and Carrie Bickmore are in the running. (Credit: Getty)

What happened between Kyle and Jackie O?

The longtime friends fell out after Kyle had some choice words about Jackie’s interest in astrology live on air.

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Kyle insists that he apologised that evening, but he was suspended by ARN and given 14 days to address his behaviour.

His contract was then terminated on March 18, and Kyle issued a lengthy statement to the media announcing he would be taking legal action.

“ARN has just announced that they’ve terminated my contract. I don’t accept it,” he said.

“My lawyers told them last week this would be invalid. And guess what? It is.”

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“I’ve got a contract until 2034. I’ve got rights under that contract. And ARN hasn’t honoured the contract. So, it’s over to my lawyers,” he added.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show is no more after an on-air fallout. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Jackie firmly denied that she quit, alleging there has been “misinformation” surrounding her departure.

“Over the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation and misinformation about my departure on the show,” she said in a statement.

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“I want to make one important point very clear: I did not quit or resign.”

“At this stage, I am unable to say anything further, as I am addressing this through the appropriate legal avenues,” she added.