Telling sign Kyle Sandilands is jumping ship to rival network amid suspension

NEED TO KNOW Kyle Sandilands’ future at ARN will be decided on Tuesday, March 17.

The radio host was suspended and given 14 days to “remedy” his behaviour.

He had an on-air falling out with Jackie “O” Henderson.

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Kyle Sandilands has sparked speculation he could be jumping ship to a rival network as his future on The Kyle and Jackie O Show hangs in the balance.

The Australian shock jock, 54, was suspended by ARN earlier this month and given 14 days to “remedy” his behaviour after an on-air blow-up with Jackie “O” Henderson.

His future with the network will be decided on Tuesday, March 17, but it appears that Kyle is keeping his options open amid the turbulent time.

New video footage has shown Kyle and his manager, Bruno Bouchet, meeting with Stu Laundy, whose father, Arthur Laundy, recently bought Nine’s radio assets, including Sydney’s 2GB and 3AW in Melbourne.

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Kyle Sandilands has sparked speculation he will be leaving ARN. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The footage showed Stu arriving at the offices with a notepad in hand before shaking Kyle’s hand as the trio headed into the office block together.

Though the purpose of the catch-up wasn’t originally clear, it was held at Kyle’s McMahons Point offices, hinting that it might have been a work meeting.

However, Stu has since downplayed the purpose behind the meeting, lightheartedly suggesting it was just related to his NRL interests.

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“I am just trying to get him into the Bulldogs family fold. I still think he has some playing years ahead of him,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

However, it has still led to whispers that Kyle might be looking at his other options within the radio industry away from ARN.

Nine Entertainment sold its radio stations to billionaire pub baron Arthur Laundy back in January, with his son, Stu, running a large part of the business.

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The future of the Kyle and Jackie O Show is uncertain after a falling out between them. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened between Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson?

A dramatic clash between the longtime friends played out live on air on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, with Kyle having some choice words over Jackie’s focus on astrology during a news segment.

Following his comments, their employer, ARN Media, suspended Kyle and gave him 14 days to address his behaviour, putting the future of the breakfast show in doubt.

Kyle has called on ARN bosses to reinstate him, while Jackie has firmly denied that she has quit her radio show on the network after taking some time off following the incident.

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“Over the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation and misinformation about my departure on the show,” she said in a statement.

“I want to make one important point very clear: I did not quit or resign.”

She insisted she has been “deeply saddened” by the turn of events and the thought of her radio show ending amid her falling out with Kyle.

“At this stage, I am unable to say anything further, as I am addressing this through the appropriate legal avenues,” she added.

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Kyle and Jackie signed a record $100 million contract with ARN in 2023, locking them into co-hosting for a decade together, but the future of their contract now looks uncertain.