Kyle Sandilands’ next move is revealed following feud with Jackie O

Kyle Sandilands is making bold new moves.

The shock jock could be all set to unleash at bosses on live TV as his future on The Kyle and Jackie O Show hangs in the balance.

Kyle will be live on air on Australian Idol Tuesday night. (Credit: Channel 7)

Earlier this month, ARN suspended Kyle and gave him 14 days to “remedy” his behaviour following his explosive on-air blow-up with Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on February 20. That deadline is up on Tuesday.

Just hours after his employer’s deadline expires for patching up the ugly split, Kyle is scheduled to take his seat as a judge on Australian Idol.

He’ll be hitting prime time screens on ARN’s long-time rival network Channel 7 and have a national platform to say exactly what he thinks.

Kyle and Jackie’s infamous fallout aired live on their radio show in February. (Credit: Instagram)

And according to News Corp, insiders have claimed that ARN executives have ‘began to fret’ about what he could blurt out.

Kyle has already shown he has no intention of staying silent.

When ARN demanded he keep quiet on March 3, he fired back days later with a lengthy statement to news.com.au taking aim at his employer for failing to handle the situation through “genuine process”.

He then called on ARN bosses – including CEO Michael Stephenson – to reinstate him.

“I want to be on air. I want to be with my audience. I want to do the job I have done my entire adult life. I am asking ARN to do the right thing: honour our agreement,” he said.

Kyle is a judge on Australian Idol. (Credit: Channel 7)

The Idol stage has already given Kyle an opportunity to open up.

During the first episode of Transformation Week, contestant Charlie Moon performed ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’ – prompting Kyle to get candid with the audience.

“Great performance, great song choice, beautiful delivery, and a great message, we all need to get by with a little help from our friends,” he said.

“This week has been tough for me. I had a falling out with a very close friend.”

Sources say Kyle and Jackie ‘O’ are keen to do radio again. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, word is the situation between Kyle and Jackie may not be as final as it seems.

Sources tell The Daily Telegraph that Kyle and Jackie are “talking and want to do radio again”.

“The ball will be in ARN’s court as to how this goes forward,” a source told the publication.

What happened to Kyle and Jackie O?

The dramatic clash between Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson unfolded live during The Kyle and Jackie O Show, after she wanted to look at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s astrology chart during a segment, leaving listeners stunned.

Following the incident, their employer ARN Media suspended Sandilands and gave him 14 days to address his behaviour, putting the future of the hit breakfast show in doubt.

The situation remains unresolved and speculation is growing about Kyle Sandilands’ next move as the controversial broadcaster’s future with ARN Media remains uncertain.

