Kyle Sandilands makes an emotional update about his “tough” fallout with Jackie O

Kyle Sandilands has spoken for the first time about his fallout with Jackie O Henderson.

The shock jock made the comments on Australian Idol, and marked his return to the show after his prolonged absence.

Kyle Sandilands has broken his silence and made a heartbreaking comment about his relationship with Jackie O Henderson.

The shock jock made the unexpected confession on Australian Idol during the first episode of Transformation Week.

It was all prompted because contestant Charlie Moon performed With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles.

“Great performance, great song choice, beautiful delivery and a great message, we all need to get by with a little help from our friends,” the judge said.

“This week has been tough for me. I had a falling out with a very close friend.”

The March 9 episode also marked his return to the show, as he had been absent for five episodes since March 1. During the different stages of the competition, Australian Idol star Jessica Mauboy took his place.

Kyle Sandilands shared a candid update about where he stands with Jackie O after their on-air bust-up. (Credit: Instragram)

What has happened to Kyle and Jackie O?

Kyle’s comments came weeks after his co-host left the show on February 20 because of his remarks about her obsession with astrology interfering with her job.

Fans were left scratching their heads as her return to radio was prolonged, until the show was pulled “effective immediately” by KIIS FM.

At the time, the ARN announced that Jackie O said she “cannot continue to work” with her co-host.

Kyle was given 14 days to “remedy his breach”, or he would have to “cease to present” the show.

On March 6, she hit back at rumours that she quit the show.

“I want to make one important point very clear: I did not quit or resign,” she said in a statement.

Jackie O has challenged claims that she quit the show. (Credit: The Kyle & Jackie O Show)

The 51-year-old explained that she was “deeply saddened” by what transpired over the last few weeks.

“This has come as a shock to me, as it has to everyone else,” she continued.

She also pushed back on reports surrounding her exit, saying the “current media narrative does not reflect what actually occurred, and it has been truly heartbreaking to see how this has unfolded”.

“At this stage, I am unable to say anything further, as I am addressing this through the appropriate legal avenues,” she added.

However, sources have told The Daily Telegraph that the pair are “talking and want to do radio again”.

One source close to the pair told the publication that they were in contact.

“The ball will be in ARN’s court as to how this goes forward,” the source said.