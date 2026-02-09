  •  
“It terrifies me”: Kyle Sandilands shares his fears for Otto for when he grows up

"It really does."
Kyle Sandilands has shared his fears for his son Otto, after he was moved to tears by a powerful performance on Australian Idol.

The radio shock jock was astounded when 21-year-old Olivia Giaourtas performed a stripped back rendition of Hold On by Wilson Phillips.

When asked why she chose that song, the Sydney-based cheerleader revealed that it was a love letter to her sister, who was severely bullied through high school.

“This song tells her to hold onto what she’s got and know that if she keeps going, the days will get better,” she explained.

Kyle Sandilands Marcia Hines Australian Idol
Kyle Sandilands opened up about his fears for Otto when he grows up. (Credit: Channel Seven)
“So when I heard this song, I thought the lyrics really read for me to just sing it to her because I’ve got her back,” she continued, which took Kyle aback.

“I’m so sorry that the youth that exists has to put up with this sort of crap,” he shared with tears in his eyes, as Marcia comforted him.

“I’ve got a three-year-old, and it’s bad now, god knows what it’s gonna be like in the future.

“It terrifies me, it really does.”

He then praised Olivia for supporting her.

Olivia Giaourtas Australian Idol
Kyle was moved by Olivia’s vulnerable audition. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I’m so sorry, but I also really think your sister’s super lucky to have a strong sole like you, to see what she was going through and to help her out,” he continued.

All three judges were moved by her performance and awarded her three yeses. After that, she secured a golden ticket, which gives her a guaranteed spot in the top 30.

Kyle’s confession hit close to home, especially when his wife Tegan Kynaston, visited with her their son just before her audition.

“Everything I’m supposed to be doing just disappears out of my brain and I become that sooky dad,” Kyle gushed as he welcomed his son.

You can watch Australian Idol every Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7 Plus.

