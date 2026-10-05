How you can score free hot chips for your next lunch order

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Who doesn’t have a favourite hot chip they keep going back to?

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Whether you’re a fan of chips that are really crispy, fluffy, or topped with extra salt, there’s something satisfying about digging into a fresh serve straight from the fryer.

And right now, Aussies can score a batch for free.

Which is where Zambrero comes in.

Forget Taco Tuesday, because the Mexican franchise is giving people the chance to enjoy its air-fried Hot Chips.

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Fancy a tasty freebie? You can get free chips thanks to Zambrero. (Credit: Zambrero)

With a crispy crust and fluffy in the middle, and seasoned with zesty chicken salt, Zambrero’s founder, Dr Sam Prince, says the simple recipe makes them a fan favourite.

“A hot chip is humble. It is a potato, heat and a little salt. But when you treat something humble with real respect, it becomes something extraordinary. That is what these chips are to me,” he said about Zambrero’s foolproof recipe.

So, how can you try them for yourself?

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Make sure to follow these steps:

Sign up to ZAM FAM Rewards and then download the ZAM FAM Rewards App. Existing members just need to make sure they have the app on their phones.

You’ll receive a ‘Chips On Us’ voucher, which you can redeem when you make a $10 order to pick up, or $20 to get delivered home.

Lunch tastes even better when it includes a freebie. (Credit: Zambrero)

If you’re stopping by for lunch, consider this your excuse to add a serve of chips to your order.

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We’d pair them with Zambrero’s Signature Burrito, where the soft tortilla, rice and black beans make the perfect companion to a side of crunchy, salty chips.

The best part of this deal is that it’s one per serve per person, so nobody misses out.

But this offer won’t be around forever. You can enjoy it from now until October 12. So make sure you set a reminder, because we’re sure you won’t be the only one keen to make the most of it.

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