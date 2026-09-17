Forget expensive sandwiches! Beat lunchtime inflation with Soul Origin’s new $17 meal deal

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If you’re a fan of Soul Origin, then you won’t want to miss their newest menu additions.

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They’ve got cricketer Chris Lynn on board as their newest ambassador, and have created some mouth-watering new sandwiches in his honour.

So, what’s on the menu, and where can you get your hands on it?

Scroll down for all the details.

Soul Origin has released a new meal deal in honour of cricketer Chris Lynn. (Credit: Soul Origin)

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What is the Soul Origin Big Hitter Meal?

Chris, 36, is joining the line-up of sporting talents in Soul Origin’s Soul Squad, including Jarome Luai, Ellie Carpenter and Jaime Chapman.

To mark his involvement, Soul Origin has unveiled the Big Hitter Meal, which costs just $16.90.

I don’t know about you, but with prices continuing to soar across cafes and restaurants, I’m here for an all-in lunchtime deal.

The Big Hitter Meal includes a panini, crispy potato Hidden Gems and Soul Origin’s signature SO Chilli Mayo.

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With gourmet sandwiches costing as much as $22 nowadays, this is music to my ears! I’d much rather get a full meal for a set price than just one sandwich, and this seems like the answer to my prayers.

And the best part? With an athlete behind the venture, he’s got fresh food at the forefront of his mind, so there won’t be any compromises on fresh ingredients.

“As an athlete, your body is your temple, so what you put into it matters,” Lynn says of the collaboration.

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“I want to stand behind food that is fresh and a better choice, but still fast, convenient and works when you’re on the go. Soul Origin ticks all those boxes for me.

“It’s a fun, wholesome brand with seriously good-tasting food, quality ingredients and no compromise on flavour. That’s something I’m genuinely happy to put my name behind.”

The Big Hitter deal is only available for a limited time, so don’t miss your chance to try this delicious new combo!

The days of expensive lunches are over with this meal deal. (Credit: Soul Origin)

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What are the other new Soul Origin menu items?

As well as the new combo meal, Soul Origin has also introduced two new Italian-inspired paninis, bringing some delicious Mediterranean flavours to their line-up.

Here are the two new flavours:

Salami Classico : Combines fennel and garlic salami with ripe tomato, Kalamata olives, crunchy pickles, rocket and creamy aioli, all layered inside a panini.

: Combines fennel and garlic salami with ripe tomato, Kalamata olives, crunchy pickles, rocket and creamy aioli, all layered inside a panini. Mortedella Pesto: Brings together premium mortadella, creamy bocconcini, fresh rocket and basil pesto, pressed inside Soul Origin’s panini.

If, like me, you feel your lunchtimes have gotten boring, and you’re picking up the same old meals every single time, why not change it up with one of these new additions?

And you don’t even have to choose between the panini and the Big Hitter menu – the new paninis are actually the hero product in the combo deal!

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In fact, I might just dash out and try one for myself now…