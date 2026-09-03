Doughnut Lamingtons?! Krispy Kreme just gave these bakery classics the tastiest glow-up

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There’s nothing better than enjoying a moreish lamington, a decadent piece of tiramisu, or even a slice of chocolate mud cake from the bakery.

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For me, personally, hailing from a southern Italian family, nothing beats a tiramisu with its hints of coffee, perfectly combined with chocolate, decadent cream and the fluffy biscuits.

I’m definitely not alone in that respect – with endless tiramisu videos on social media with recipes with millions of views, it’s fair to say that it’s a classic.

As is a lamington, which has been reimagined from the Aussie classic to flavours such as red velvet, fairy bread, and the famous Tokyo Lamingtons.

And as a chocolate fan, mud cake is one of my weaknesses.

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Fance a tiramisu, lamington or mud cake doughnut? The krispy Kreme Classic Desserts Collection has it all. (Credit: Krispy Kreme)

But what if you could have all of these desserts as doughnuts?

If it’s something you haven’t thought about before, you can now, because Krispy Kreme is already doing it, with its Classic Desserts Collection range.

Think bakery classics with Krispy Kreme’s signature light, fluffy dough, in a deliciously compact package.

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So if you’re after a treat on the go, or an easy crowd-pleaser that requires no plates or cutlery, you’re all sorted!

The bakery menu of your dreams

Tiramisu: a shell doughnut filled with tiramisu-flavoured kreme, topped with sweet kreme and finished with a dusting of cocoa.

a shell doughnut filled with tiramisu-flavoured kreme, topped with sweet kreme and finished with a dusting of cocoa. Chocolate Mud Cake: think the classic Glazed Doughnut, finished with a coating of chocolate ganache, a white truffle drizzle, and a rich chocolate kreme swirl.

think the classic Glazed Doughnut, finished with a coating of chocolate ganache, a white truffle drizzle, and a rich chocolate kreme swirl. Raspberry Lamington: a light doughnut filled with a tart raspberry filling, and topped with raspberry icing, perfectly balanced with a layer of desiccated coconut.

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There are three classics for you to try. (Credit: Krispy Kreme )

A public service announcement from us

But remember – this is a limited edition range, so you can only grab these at any Krispy Kreme store, or online until September 29.



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