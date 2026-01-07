Krispy Kreme answers fans prayers with delicious matcha range

Just when we thought Krispy Kreme had reached its peak with flavours, the business does it again with its new matcha range.

This drool-worthy range, which also features irresistible lattes, takes matcha to a whole new level.

The green tea has had its moment in recent years, so it makes sense that Krispy Kreme is getting behind the viral trend.

“The wait is officially over!” Krispy Kreme’s ANZ marketing director, Aimee Cutajar, said.

“Our fans love trying fun new flavour combos, and matcha has been at the top of the wishlist. We’re so excited to bring this global trend to life across our doughnuts and speciality drinks, available both hot and iced.”

But you’d better be quick – it’s around for a limited time only.

Will you be trying this new range? (Credit: Krispy Kreme Australia)

What’s in the Krispy Kreme Matcha Moment range?

Buckle up, because the Matcha Moment range is officially out now.

If you’re after a sweet treat, you can satisfy your cravings with a Matcha Ring Doughnut, which combines Krispy Kreme’s unbeatable Original Glazed doughnut with matcha-flavoured truffle icing.

There’s also the Stawberry Matcha Doughnut for fans who want a sweet strawberry filling, topped with a matcha-flavoured coating, a white icing drizzle and sour raspberry sprinkles.

If one is simply not enough, you can grab a box of 12 doughnuts for just $34.95.

For matcha drink fans, the $4.40 Matcha Latte features a smooth blend of creamy matcha green tea with any milk of your choice steamed to perfection.

On warmer days, enjoy a hint of sweetness with the Iced Matcha Latte, which costs $6.00.

For just $7.00, you can also look forward to the refreshing blend of strawberry puree, creamy matcha green tea and milk in the Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte.

These matcha doughnuts from Krispy Kreme look iressistible! (Credit: Krispy Kreme Australia)

When can you get the Krispy Kreme Matcha Moment range?

You can get it from now until February 3 in stores and online, excluding stores in South Australia.

