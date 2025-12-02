Krispy Kreme unwraps a Christmas doughnut range that’s too good to resist

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It includes the four delicious treats – the Choc Wafer Doughnut, Santa Belly Doughnut, Christmas Cookie Crumb Doughnut and Reindeer Doughnut.

It’s officially December, which means the countdown to Christmas is on, making it the perfect excuse to indulge in some festive treats.

Thankfully, Krispy Kreme has got it all covered, with four delightfully on-theme doughnuts, which taste as good as they look.

Krispy Kreme has Christmas covered with this range. (Credit: Krispy Kreme Australia)

What’s in the Krispy Kreme Christmas range?

This year, Krispy Kreme has something for everyone this Christmas.

If you’re a chocolate fan, there’s the Choc Wafer Tree Doughnut⁠, which is decorated with a chocolate wafer trunk, dipped in green truffle icing, and finished with a white truffle drizzle and Christmas sprinkles.

The Christmas Cookie Crumb Doughnut⁠ is filled with a delicious spiced custard, dipped in, and finished with white truffle, and a vanilla biscuit sprinkled on top.

When you bite into the adorable Santa Belly Doughnut⁠, you will taste a chocolate creme centre. The doughnut is made from Krispy Kreme’s signature recipe and is decorated with a chocolate ganache belt, sugar belt buckle, and red truffle icing.

For fans of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnut⁠, there’s the Reindeer Doughnut⁠! This time, it’s dipped in caramel truffle and finished with a red nose, eyes, and chocolate-covered pretzels.

Where can you buy the Christmas Krispy Kreme range?

For entertaining, you can get these in the Christmas Dozen for $34.95, the Christmas Party Pack (two dozen Christmas doughnuts and one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts) for $84.95 (usually $123.85), or the $49.95 (usually $61.90) Christmas Double Pack (one dozen Christmas Doughnuts and one dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts).

If you fancy just one to get you through the day, they are $4.80 each.

All of these can be bought from Krispy Kreme stores across Australia.

You can also grab a box of four for $15.95 from Woolworths and Coles.