I spent seven days travelling around Japan – here are my honest thoughts!

I spent seven days travelling around Japan as part of a tour group, and here’s exactly how it went.

Ohayo (good morning) is how I’m greeted by smiling staff as I start by entering the nearest 7-Eleven – a staple location for any Japan trip.

I grab a pickled plum onigiri, fruit smoothie and ready-to-drink matcha, so I’m set for the day ahead.

Holly was part of a 7-day Inspiring Vacations tour in Japan. (Image: Holly Campbell)

Tokyo

Skipping the Tokyo train station chaos, I settle into a comfortable coach, led by our wonderfully funny and informative tour guide, Yumi.

As we drive between destinations, she sprinkles in lessons on Japanese culture and history – and teaches us fun and useful phrases.

I have a feeling I’ll start overusing “oishii” (yummy) being surrounded by so much delicious food on this journey. Driving out of Tokyo into the Fuji Five Lakes region (the northern base of Mount Fuji), we’re treated to rolling hills ablaze with the colours of autumn.

Emerging from a tunnel, we’re suddenly face to face with Fuji-san.

We were lucky enough to be there on a clear day and have crystal-clear views of the iconic volcano.

Stopping off at local village Oshino Hakkai, it feels like I’ve stepped back in time.

Traditional thatched houses, tranquil koi ponds and Mt Fuji gently looking over us, it’s a scene straight out of a fairytale.

Osaka

After a restful night in Hamamatsu, we travel to Osaka, with a day stop at the 17th-century Nagoya Castle.

It’s hard to believe the castle burnt down in WWII from the air raids, then reconstructed in 1959.

At night, we were met with the contrast of Osaka’s lively Dotonbori district, famous for its neon lights and giant animatronic seafood signs.

A paradise for both shopping and eating out, I was spoilt for choice.

I tried the authentic street food offerings, including beef kushiyaki (grilled meat on skewers) and Okonomiyaki (cabbage pancake).

Japan is rich with cultures both traditional and modern. (Images: Holly Campbell)

Kyoto

The next day, we make a stop in Kyoto, where we visit the Fushimi Inari shrine.

Walking beneath endless red torii gates, I feel its weight and significance – it’s the country’s head Inari shrine after all.

At one peaceful moment, I had the place all to myself, with not another person in sight.

Magic doesn’t even begin to describe it. Then comes a jam-packed schedule of exploring Kyoto.

The streets are lined with traditional wooden machiya houses, framed by golden ginkgo trees.

In the Gion district, I half hope to spot a geisha. We start at Kinkaku-ji, the stunning Golden Pavilion, its top two floors completely covered in gold leaf.

Mt Fuji was a sight for sore eyes. (Image: Holly Campbell)

I pause in the Fudodo Hall, light incense and ring the bell, asking for blessings for the new year.

After lunch, we wander into the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove – a peaceful sea of green stalks swaying softly in the breeze.

But my favourite part? The viewing platform overlooking the Katsura River – sweeping valley views, leaves changing colour everywhere and the distant ceremonial bell from Daihikaku Senko-ji temple echoing through the valley.

Back at our comfortable Crystal Exe Hotel in Osaka that night, I treated myself to a creamy bowl of ramen, local plum wine and cream-filled crepe. Pure joy.

Nara

Now we’re headed from Osaka to Shizuoka, stopping in at Nara first. Here, deer roam freely, and I happily feed mine with shika senbei (200-yen deer biscuits).

Pro tip: bow, wait for them to bow back and try not to flinch when they get a little too enthusiastic and nibble your clothes.

In the heart of the park stands To-dai-ji, one of Japan’s most famous temples and home to the awe-inspiring Nara Daibutsu (a 15-metre tall bronze buddha that literally rendered me speechless).

We round out the day in the Iga region – birthplace of the ninja, at the Iga-ryu Ninja Museum.

The ninja show is hilarious, informative and seriously entertaining. I’ve never seen humans move so fast – and sneakily.

From snacks to bigger meals, Holly was spoiled with choice! (Images: Holly Campbell)

Tokyo (round two)

On our final day we wind our way back to Tokyo. I was gobsmacked at the sky-high views from the 202metre-high observatory at the iconic Metropolitan Government Building.

With the last of my yen burning a hole in my pocket, I wandered down Nakamise Street on the hunt for souvenirs.

Being a big homewares fanatic, I took a detour to nearby Kappabashi Street, also known as Kitchen Town, and invested in handmade, high-quality, Japanese-style ceramics, chopsticks and kitchen tools.

Happy with my haul, I wandered the streets and took in the colourful, cultural sights of Senso–ji Temple – Tokyo’s oldest Buddhist temple.

The verdict?

As someone who had never been to Japan before, this seven-day group tour with Inspiring Vacations felt like the perfect taster – no stress and zero planning, yet many unforgettable moments.

Each day felt effortless and rich in meaning.

If you’d love to see the world but not spend weeks organising every last detail, hauling your luggage around or catching the wrong train, this is truly for you.

I honestly can’t wait to book my next Inspiring Vacation.

For tours, cruises and special offers, go to inspiringvacations.com/au or scan the QR code.

