And we’re off! Everything we know about Travel Guides 2026

Anyone looking to scratch that travel bug will soon be able to do so from the comfort of their own homes, as Travel Guides is back!

Filming for the 2026 season is already well underway as the new cast began jetting off for their enviable trips in August.

The filming locations have not yet been revealed, as it remains to be seen where the eager travellers will be jetting off to this time around.

However, there will be some fresh faces joining the familiar ones this time around in a major cast shake-up.

It was rumoured that The Block stars Mitch and Mark could be making an appearance, before two entirely different reality TV stars nabbed the gig.

The full 2026 cast has not officially been unveiled yet, but there will no doubt be some more fun and games in store.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the 2026 series of Travel Guides…

Meet the cast

(Credit: Instagram) Kev, Dorian and Teng Fan favourites Kev, Dorian, and Teng will be returning for the 2026 series and have already amped up the excitement on social media. The trio took to their joint Instagram account to share a photograph of themselves in the airport, ready to jet off on their latest adventure. However, they cheekily kept fans guessing as they didn’t reveal where they were heading off to. (Credit: Channel Nine) The Fren family The Fren family have been a staple on Travel Guides ever since it premiered on Channel Nine eight years ago. The family – parents Mark and Cathy, and their adult children Jonathon and Victoria – were recently hit by rumours that they were set to leave the show for their very own spin-off. But they clarified that they are going nowhere and will be back again for another round of adventures. “We’ve definitely seen the chatter about a potential spin-off, but there’s absolutely no truth to it,” Jono told New Idea exclusively. “Travel Guides is such a brilliant show, with an incredible team behind it, and the Fren family feel so lucky to be part of something that has already won three Logies and is up for a fourth this year. “Nothing could top the Travel Guides experience, and we’re not looking to do any other travel shows or spin-offs. We are perfectly happy where we are and are grateful to be part of such an incredible show like Travel Guides.” Advertisement (Credit: Channel Nine) Matt and Brett Newcastle couple Matt and Brett joined Travel Guides in season four and have confirmed they will be back for the 2026 season. “Such great memories and we can’t wait to make some more, so watch out here we come!!” they wrote in a recent Instagram post. The duo also recently renewed their passports in preparation for their latest holiday, but it remains to be seen where they will be heading next.

(Credits: Channel Nine) Karly and Bri Karly and Bri were newcomers in 2024 and are also confirmed to be returning in 2026. It certainly wasn’t their first stint on reality TV, as they met while filming Channel Nine’s Beauty and the Geek in 2022. The best friends have become staples on the show, and even admitted they felt “a bit odd” when they now travel without the rest of their Travel Guides cast and crew by their side. (Credits: Instagram) Andrea and Lucinda However, there are some newcomers set to shake things up on the show – and you probably recognise them! After much speculation, New Idea revealed that Married At First Sight stars Lucinda Light and Andrea Thompson would be joining the cast. Channel Nine, which airs both MAFS and Travel Guides, has reportedly been keen to reward Lucinda with a second TV stint for always “playing by the rules” during her time on MAFS. “Lucinda is no fool. She picked Andrea because she’s fun but won’t steal the spotlight,” a source told New Idea of their signing. “It’s a smart move and Lucinda knows this is her moment.” The pair reportedly filmed their stint in Ireland in August. Lucinda now lives in the UK, while Andrea secretly jetted over to join her. And the Travel Guides family appears to have welcomed the new recruits with open arms, with Victoria Fren liking an August Instagram post from Lucinda that teased her reunion with her beloved ‘Andie’. “It’s very much a ‘girls just want to have fun’ role,” the insider added. “Viewers are going to see Lucinda laughing, letting her hair down, and living life in a way we didn’t see on MAFS.”

When will the 2026 series of Travel Guides air?

Channel Nine has not yet confirmed when the 2026 series will arrive on screen, but filming kicked off in August.

If it follows the broadcaster’s schedule in previous years, it will likely air in the first part of 2026, potentially around Easter.