Fren family news sparks renewed demands for Travel Guides spin-off

With another season of Travel Guides on the cards this year, the demand for a Fren family spin-off has increased.

Days after Victoria revealed that they welcomed her dog, Cosmo, into the fold, fans are hoping they secure their own show.

“I wish this family had their own show,” a fan wrote.

Another fan hoped that he’d even be included in the show!

“Welcome Cosmo,” the excited fan said. “Hope to see him on an episode featuring … dog-friendly Aussie road trip.”

Ever since rumours swirled last year that a family spin-off was on the cards, fans have been divided.

Fans are keen to see the Fren family star in a Travel Guides spin-off. (Credit: Channel Nine )

While fans were eager to see the Frens have their own show, they also don’t want them to leave Travel Guides.

“Well, I love them, so much love and laughter in their lives,” they wrote.

“Congratulations, Fren family with the new addition,” another wrote. “I’d watch your TV show if it ever happened, we all have our own personal choices as to what we love to watch or not.”

Amidst all of the frenzy, Jono did set the record straight with New Idea last year.

“We’ve definitely seen the chatter about a potential spin-off, but there’s absolutely no truth to it,” he exclusively told us.

“Travel Guides is such a brilliant show, with an incredible team behind it, and the Fren family feel so lucky to be part of something that has already won three Logies and is up for a fourth this year.

“Nothing could top the Travel Guides experience, and we’re not looking to do any other travel shows or spin-offs. We are perfectly happy where we are and are grateful to be part of such an incredible show like Travel Guides.”

As well as returning to Travel Guides in 2026, Jono is also due to welcome his first child with his wife, Dani Fren, this year.

Jono Fren and his wife, Dani, are also expecting a baby boy together. (Credit: Instagram)

In December, the couple revealed they’re welcoming a baby boy.

“We can’t wait to meet this little boy in April 2026 🤗👶🏼🍼,” they wrote.

They initially shared the exciting family news in October.

“I’ve had some incredible adventures around the globe, but nothing will top this next one. 🌎✈️➡️🍼👶🩷🩵,” he shared on Instagram.

“@dani.fren21 and I are excited to announce Baby Fren is due April 2026 ✨.”