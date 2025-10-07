Where is Travel Guides 2026 taking place? See all the filming locations around the globe

Strap in because it’s not long before Travel Guides will be back on screen with its much-anticipated 2026 series!

Filming for the new season is already well underway, and the cast have jetted off to a whole host of new locations this time around.

The filming locations have not been officially revealed, but eagle-eyed fans have already spotted some major hints on social media.

Scroll on to find out exactly where each team are filming for the 2026 series of Travel Guides…

Travel Guides filming is well underway…. but where have the cast jetted off to? (Credit: Instagram)

Kev, Dorian, and Teng

Kev, Dorian, and Teng posted a photograph of themselves in the airport, jetting off to a mystery destination on September 29.

Though they did not confirm if their trip is for Travel Guides, it is highly likely, as the other teams have been busy filming in recent weeks.

And they dropped a huge hint about their destination in a post shared to Instagram over the weekend.

While they have been careful not to reveal their location, a photograph of Teng patting a dog outside a local shop gave away some details.

A discount sign on the door was written in Spanish, in a telling sign of where on the globe they might currently be.

The word “descuento”, meaning discount, is used in both European and Latin American Spanish, so it didn’t narrow down exactly which country they are currently in.

They could be in Argentina, Cuba, Chile, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Mexico, or Spain, among many other countries, as they are keeping fans guessing.

A photograph of Teng patting a dog gave a telling hint as to their location. (Credit: Instagram)

Lucinda and Andrea

Newcomers Lucinda Light and Andrea Thompson have also dropped some exciting hints about their jet-setting adventures.

The close friends are best known for appearing on Married At First Sight, but are now the latest cast members to join Travel Guides in an exciting twist.

Lucinda has shared a whole host of Instagram posts from her travels, and cheekily revealed their location in one telling post.

She shared a video of herself joining a tandem bike animal sculpture and revealed she was in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

“Hanging out on the craziest animal tandem bike known to man in Doha. Why not! @andreathompson_andie giggles the best,” she wrote in a caption.

It has also been claimed that the friends were spotted filming scenes in Ireland just weeks later, while Lucinda is currently sightseeing in London.

(Credit: Instagram)

Matt and Brett

Matt and Brett have also accidentally revealed where they have jetted off to while documenting their travels on Instagram.

Last week, the duo took to their Instagram to share a video of themselves enjoying a meal out, tagging Travel Guides as a hashtag.

But branding on the dishes revealed that they were at Los Canallas, which, according to Google, is a French restaurant located in Chile.

The Fren family

The Fren family is yet to drop any hints about their travels for the 2026 series, remaining mum about where they are headed this time around.

Karly and Bri

As for Karly and Bri, they haven’t posted on their joint Instagram page since the 2025 Logie Awards, keeping their travels tightly under wraps.