Travel Guides is one of the most coveted gigs on television, with thousands of Australians clamouring to join the cast for 2026.

But Jonathan Fren’s wife, Danielle, has firmly ruled out becoming a permanent part of the Travel Guides cast, telling New Idea she is “one and done”!

Danielle joined her husband Jono and his parents, Mark and Cathy Fren, on their recent Travel Guides trip to Japan.

Filling in for her sister-in-law Victoria, it marked Danielle’s first time on the hit Channel Nine travel show.

Danielle had a ball in Japan with Jono, Cathy and Mark. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While many people might balk at the thought of travelling abroad with their in-laws, Danielle tells New Idea that she absolutely loved it.

“I hadn’t travelled too much with Mark and Cathy before this, besides a couple of small weekend domestic trips for little family getaways. So, it was such a treat getting to share this experience with them,” ” Danielle shares.

“My favourite thing about travelling with Mark and Cathy is how adventurous, fun and caring they are. The whole family brings so much energy and laughter to every day, and of course it’s an added bonus they love a buffet!”

Danielle, who wed Jono in 2021, adds that she is in awe of her parents-in-laws, her husband and her sister-in-law Victoria when it comes to filming Travel Guides.

The Fren family are such popular cast members, they’ve been linked to a possible spin-off series focusing solely on them!

“Danielle being my wife means she is the perfect travel companion for me,” says Jono. (Credit: Channel Nine.)

“I loved the Travel Guides experience, especially seeing firsthand what’s involved in filming,” Danielle continues. “I’ll admit I don’t know how they do it back-to-back, packing, unpacking, living out of a suitcase, and somehow staying fresh on camera.

“I couldn’t just sneak off for a nap or leave the hotel without having my hair and makeup done for the day and by day three I was definitely ready for a sleep-in or a cosy day in my trackies ordering room service.

“In saying that. It was such a privilege to experience something that usually means a big chunk of time apart for us, and I feel so lucky to have been part of it.”

While Danielle was happy to fill in for Victoria, she’s not looking to join the Travel Guides cast full-time. (Credit: Channel Nine/Instagram.)

One once in a lifetime experience

While Danielle was “extremely grateful” for the “unexpected opportunity” to step in for her sister-in-law Victoria, at short notice, she has no plans to back her bags again.

“For me, it really is just a one-off adventure,” she insists. “I absolutely loved being part of Travel Guides and making those memories with Jono, Mark and Cathy, but I’m definitely leaving the professional travel gig to the experts, so I definitely wouldn’t expect to see me again in future seasons.”

For his part, Jono loved having Danielle experience at least one Travel Guides cast trip.

Danielle and Jono wed in June 2021. (Credit: Supplied. )

“Danielle brings me out of my shell and makes everything a much more enjoyable adventure because of her bubbly personality and her love of life,” he tells New Idea.

“We had a great time exploring Japan together and sharing that part of the world with her was really special. Plus, she got a glimpse into what life is really like when we go away to film Travel Guides – the long days, the chaos, the laughs and she took it all in her stride and fitted in perfectly.”

