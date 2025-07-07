Travel Guides favourites, the Frens, are being joined by son Jonathan’s wife, Danielle, for their upcoming trip to Japan. And the couple hope they’ll soon be jetting off on their own family adventures!

Advertisement

Chatting with New Idea ahead of the trip, Jono and Danielle, both 34, bravely share that they have “been through pregnancy losses” in the past, but haven’t given up on their dreams.

“Having a couple of kids together would be great, if it happens to us,” they told us.

Travel Guides star Jono Fren his wife Dani have shared their hopes to have a baby and start a family. (Credit: Instagram)

Until that day comes, the couple, who hint that they’d be fun parents, are getting plenty of practise with Danielle’s niece and nephew.

Advertisement

“Parenthood definitely doesn’t look like it’s for the faint-hearted! The best part about being an aunt and uncle is that we get to spoil them and then hand them back,” they said.

Jono says he plans to stay on Travel Guides alongside his parents, Mark and Cathy, and sister Victoria, if he becomes a dad.

Danielle had fun in Japan with her in-laws. (Credit: Instagram)

“When we travel to film, we are usually away for one to three weeks at a time, then home for about a week or so then gone again,” he said. “I would still be around to support my wife and family.”

Advertisement

As for Danielle – she is one and done when it comes to being a Guide! She is filling in for Victoria for the Japan trip but admits: “I don’t know how they do it back-to-back … packing, unpacking, living out of a suitcase, and somehow staying fresh on camera. I couldn’t just sneak off for a nap or leave the hotel without having my hair and makeup done for the day.

“By day three I was definitely ready for a sleep-in, or a cosy day in my trackies ordering room service!”