  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

EXCLUSIVE: Travel Guides star Jono Fren bravely shares his baby dreams with wife Dani

Will any future Frens also inherit the travel bug?
sarah lasiello
Loading the player...

Travel Guides favourites,  the Frens, are being joined by son Jonathan’s wife, Danielle, for their upcoming trip to Japan. And the couple hope they’ll soon be jetting off on their own family adventures!

Advertisement

Chatting with New Idea ahead  of the trip, Jono and Danielle, both 34, bravely share that they have “been through pregnancy losses” in the past, but haven’t given up on their dreams.

“Having a couple of kids together would be great, if it happens to us,” they told us.

Jono Danielle Fren baby hopes Travel Guides
Travel Guides star Jono Fren his wife Dani have shared their hopes to have a baby and start a family. (Credit: Instagram)

Until that day comes, the couple, who hint that they’d be fun parents, are getting plenty of practise with Danielle’s niece and nephew.

Advertisement

“Parenthood definitely doesn’t look like it’s for  the faint-hearted! The best part about being an aunt  and uncle is that we get to spoil them and then hand them back,” they said.

Jono says he plans to stay on Travel Guides alongside his parents, Mark and Cathy, and sister Victoria, if  he becomes a dad.

Fren family Japan
Danielle  had fun in Japan with  her in-laws. (Credit: Instagram)

“When we travel to film, we are usually away for  one to three weeks at a time, then home for about a week or so then gone again,” he said. “I would  still be around to support  my wife and family.”

Advertisement

As for Danielle – she is one and done when it comes to being a Guide! She is filling  in for Victoria for the Japan trip but admits: “I don’t know how they do it back-to-back … packing, unpacking, living out of a suitcase, and somehow staying fresh on camera. I couldn’t just sneak off for a nap or leave the hotel without having my hair and makeup done for the day.

“By day three I was definitely ready for a sleep-in, or a cosy day in my trackies ordering room service!”

sarah lasiello
Sarah Iasiello Senior Copy Editor

Following the completion of her Bachelor of Media and Bachelor of Politics degrees at the University of Adelaide in 2012, Sarah moved to Sydney to pursue a career in the media industry. Now, with over 10 years of experience, she has a demonstrated history of working as a managing editor and senior copy editor across Australia’s biggest women’s fashion/lifestyle titles, including Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, InStyle, NW, Girlfriend, Women’s Health, and currently, New Idea. Characterised by her friendly and deadline-driven demeanour, Sarah is articulate and organised with an eye for detail. She is well versed in writing and editing to the highest possible standard, while maintaining brand integrity and consistency. From fashion (crop tops) to food (desserts), sport (tennis – go Rafa!) and politics (working at the federal and state elections), Sarah enjoys combining her professional skills with her personal passions while editing the pages of New Idea.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement