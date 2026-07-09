Subscribe to New Idea Magazine

A subscription isn’t just the easiest way to enjoy New Idea each week; it’s a smarter way to stay up to date with the latest celebrity news, royal updates, entertainment exclusives, lifestyle inspiration and real-life stories.
Here’s why subscribing through Magshop is a decision you’ll look forward to every week.
Save more on every issue
One of the biggest benefits of subscribing is the savings. With a New Idea subscription through Magshop, you’ll enjoy exclusive subscriber offers and pay less per issue than the regular cover price.
That means more of the celebrity news, royal updates, and lifestyle inspiration you love, for less.
Never miss a headline
There’s nothing worse than hearing about a major celebrity scoop or royal revelation, only to discover you’ve missed the latest issue.
With a New Idea subscription, every issue is delivered directly to your door, so you’ll never miss the stories everyone is talking about. No trips to the shops, no sold-out shelves, and no interruptions to your weekly reading ritual.
Whether you’re in the city or regional Australia, your copy arrives conveniently and reliably, ready to enjoy.
More than celebrity news
Every issue of New Idea is packed with a mix of entertainment, inspiration, and practical advice, including:
- Celebrity and entertainment exclusives
- Royal family news and insider updates
- Real-life stories that inspire and surprise
- Health and wellbeing advice
- Easy recipes and food inspiration
- Travel ideas and lifestyle trends
- Shopping, beauty, and home tips
It’s the perfect blend of entertainment and everyday inspiration, making every issue a welcome escape from the busy week.
The convenience of home delivery
Once you’ve subscribed through Magshop, everything is taken care of. There’s no need to remember when the next issue is on sale or make a special trip to the newsagent.
Your magazine arrives automatically, so you can simply sit back and enjoy the latest stories, exclusive interviews, and lifestyle inspiration every week.
How to subscribe
Ready to stay connected to Australia’s favourite celebrity and lifestyle stories?
Head to Magshop to explore the latest New Idea subscription offer.
With exclusive subscriber savings and convenient home delivery, it’s never been easier to stay connected to the stories you love. Subscribing takes just a few minutes, and your first issue will be on its way before you know it.