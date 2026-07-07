6 totes that keep their shape even when they’re completely empty

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After years of lugging around slouchy, oversized bags and wrestling with tiny, impractical micro-purses, we’re finally embracing the middle ground: the structured tote. Personally? I think this shift has been kick-started by a few key players we’ve all been spotting lately.

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There’s The Row’s Margaux, seen on the arms of style icons like Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence; the iconic Hermès Birkin, which continues to dominate our TikTok FYPs (making it seem far more accessible than it actually is!); and the Coach Empire Carryall, a gorgeous bag that keeps regularly selling out.

This shift towards crisp, architectural shapes is just the classic trend pendulum swinging back the other way. Let’s be honest, we’re all a bit tired of finicky purses that don’t offer good cost-per-wear, and hobo bags that could easily double as a weekender but just give us way too much space for our everyday essentials.

At the end of the day, structured bags feel like solid, smart investments. They’re practical for our busy daily lives, hold their shape beautifully, and will still look near-pristine years down the line.

Kendall Jenner makes a case for the structured tote. Image: Getty

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What makes a tote stay upright?

If you’re looking for a bag that maintains its posture when you set it down, there are a few elements to look out for.

The first is a flat, reinforced base, usually stiffened with a thick panel of leather or internal structural board. It’s also worth looking for styles with metal feet (also called base studs), which elevate the bag and protect the bottom of it from scuffs and dirty floors.

Material is the next crucial factor. Look for heavyweight, naturally rigid grains like pebble leather, saffiano or box calf. Saffiano is particularly resilient – its wax coating gives it good structural hold. If you prefer fabric, opt for heavy-duty canvas, ideally layered or coated to prevent it from collapsing under its own weight.

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Finally, pay attention to the edges. Bags that stay upright usually feature piping, which are leather-wrapped cords sewn into the seams, or heavy, double-stitched bonded seams. These act like the structural pillars or, essentially, scaffolding, keeping the side panels taut and vertically aligned.

Which features improve everyday organisation?

A structured tote has already solved the first major hurdle of everyday organisation – it won’t collapse when you set it down, so everything you might need is easier to access. That said, there are some specific features in structured bags that can be a huge help in keeping you organised. Note that not all the features might be relevant to you, like the laptop sleeve or bottle loop – it’ll depend on what you plan on using the bag for. Here’s what to look out for:

Laptop sleeve

Upright bottle loop

Slip or zippered pockets

Integrated key leash

Magnetic or zippered top closure

Base studs

Who should choose a structured Bag?

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A structured bag’s a great choice for anyone who wants to look – and actually be – put-together. These rigid-silhouette bags let you easily go from morning meetings to evening commitments, with all their contents easily accessible and the tote itself looking polished.

They’re designed for those who value efficiency and visual clarity – people who want to open their bag and immediately spot their keys or wallet without having to rummage around or, worse, dump out the bag’s contents to find them. Aside from their utility, they can also instantly elevate a casual outfit, making it look intentional and polished.

The best structured totes to shop now

So, with all the above in mind, what are some of the best structured bags on the market right now? These are some of the best structured totes I have my eye on:

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Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $895 at Coach One of the more spacious options in this edit, this grain leather shoulder bag has a comfortable, wide shoulder strap and an easy magnetic snap closure to grab your stuff on the go. The generously sized hobo style features a spacious interior with room for a 15″ laptop and a snap pocket for your essentials. shop now

Oroton Mica Suede Bowler $399 $599 at Oroton This suede bag, which comes in Teak (brown) or Caper (light tan), is essentially two styles in one. You can carry it by its top handle or attach a strap and wear it over your shoulder or wrap it around you and wear it as a cross-body. The bag comes in leather styles, too, but my pick is the suede because it looks and feels more luxurious. shop now

Strathberry Hobo Maxi $1,1180 at David Jones This structured hobo comes in 10 styles, but my pick is the Choc Suede. The bag’s not big enough for a laptop, so I’d use it for weekend activities and, adjusting the strap to make it shorter, so more polished and nighttime-ready. The bag also comes with a zipped pouch that I’d probably use to hold my digital camera or AirPods. shop now

Furla Goccia Tote S $579 at David Jones Another two-in-one bag, this leather tote has two top handles and a detachable, adjustable long strap, so you can wear it over your shoulder or cross-body. It features two inside slip pockets, a zip pocket and metal feet so it can be kept off the ground. A cylindrical hardware piece on the top clasp and a dip shape at the top make it unique from other small totes. shop now

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DeMellier The New York $1,197 at DeMellier This laptop-friendly tote – the Black Small Grain version – has been on my wishlist for a while now, and I’m sure I’ll push the trigger soon. Lindsay Lohan, Camila Mendes and Aubrey Plaza have all been spotted carrying this bag and its smaller sibling, The Midi New York. You can store your belongings in zippered and slip pockets, and keep the bag above ground, thanks to its metal feet. shop now

Longchamp Le Pliage Collection L Basket Bag $870 at Longchamp I’ve had the Le Pliage Original Tote Bag in nylon for a decade, but recently, I’ve been thinking about grabbing this canvas and cowhide leather tote too. It’s certainly resort-ready, but I’d wear it to work in Sydney in the summer. The bag’s built with a zipped pocket, flat pocket and key holder, and has a snap button at the top to close. shop now

Our verdict

If I had to choose only three bags from my edit, the styles most worthy of investing in, I’d say the Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag, for its exceptional internal storage, the DeMellier The New York, for its many celebrity endorsements, plus its chic shape, and the Furla Goccia Tote S because while it’s not too popular yet, I’d say it will be.

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