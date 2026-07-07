Celebrities off duty: The smart, accessible bags the stars actually wear

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There was a time when looking like a Hollywood A-lister meant dropping a cool five-figure sum on a designer handbag. But lately, the pavement style in New York and London has taken a seriously relatable turn.

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The biggest proof? The Devil Wears Prada 2 global press tour. In a twist that would make Miranda Priestly proud, the stars of the world’s most iconic fashion movie completely bypassed the ultra-luxury fashion houses. Instead, they stepped out with incredibly chic, practical, and actually affordable bags that you can snap up right here in Australia.

Also leading the street-style charge is actress Elle Fanning, who has been spotted absolutely everywhere carrying the ultimate modern classic: the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26.

Why celebrities are choosing practical luxury

For years, carrying an easily identifiable, logo-heavy bag worth thousands was all we saw on the shoulders of the A-list. However, today’s top style icons are prioritising craftsmanship and functionality over pure cost.

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The rising popularity of “quiet luxury” has taught us to evaluate accessories by their silhouette and material quality rather than a visible logo plate. When stars like Jennifer Lawrence or Anne Hathaway run errands, they gravitate toward bags that blend seamlessly into an ensemble.

Practical luxury means owning a bag that performs under pressure, accommodates modern tech like tablets and chargers, and handles real-world environments without requiring precious handling.

The bags we keep spotting off duty

Elle Fanning wearing the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26. Image: Getty

Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

The Tabby 26 has officially become the “It-Bag” of the year. Made from buttery, ultra-durable leather with that iconic gold ‘C’ hardware, it’s the ultimate day-to-night piece.

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Inside, the layout features a dual-compartment partition divided by a secure central zip pocket. This keeps your smartphone and a slim wallet completely separate from smaller cosmetic items like lip balm or hand sanitiser.

The bag includes two detachable straps: a short, wide shoulder strap that nestles tightly under the arm for an upscale look, and a longer strap for a secure crossbody fit when multitasking.

While the rigid accordion walls protect your items from being crushed, they offer little flexibility. So, best not to overstuff the compartments with anything bulky.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

$795 shop now

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Anne Hathaway with the JW Pei Lucia Classic Top Handbag. Image: Getty

JW Pei Lucia Classic Top Handbag

Anne Hathaway proved that visual drama doesn’t require a heritage price tag when she carried this geometric piece. The Lucia relies entirely on clean lines and a highly rigid, architectural frame to communicate an upscale look.

The structural composite body acts like a protective shell for your belongings. It will not warp, crush, or tip over when placed on a table. The secure push-lock mechanism can be opened effortlessly with a single hand while on the move, making it highly reliable for quick coffee runs or dinner transits.

However, because it is built from vegan leather (polyurethane) derived from recycled plastics, rather than an organic hide, the bag has zero flexibility. It will not stretch to accommodate bulkier items; it is strictly a phone, cardholder, and keys configuration.

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JW Pei Lucia Classic Top Handbag

$155 shop now

Meryl Streep with the Maison de Sabré The Medium Palais. Image: Getty

Maison de Sabré The Medium Palais

Meryl Streep sent Aussie fashion fans into a frenzy when she was spotted carrying local brand Maison de Sabré during her recent press appearances.

The Medium Palais is engineered for intense, day-to-day use. Maison de Sabré uses a heavy-gauge, deeply pebbled leather that is naturally resilient against rain, coffee spills, and accidental fingernail scratches.

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The vertical, North-South layout allows you to effortlessly slip in an iPad Mini and a standard full-sized wallet side-by-side without compromising the bag’s sleek profile. The broad integrated handles sit comfortably on the forearm, making it an excellent daily companion for running errands.

The interior is an open, single-compartment space without a central zip divider. While this accommodates larger items beautifully, small loose essentials like lip balm can drift to the bottom if they aren’t kept inside a separate pouch.

Maison De Sabre The Medium Palais

$829 shop now

Pamela Anderson with Marc Jacobs Mini Dual Top-Handle Bag. Image: Getty

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Marc Jacobs Mini Dual Top-Handle Bag

Pamela Anderson’s fresh-faced style evolution has everyone talking, and her choice in accessories is just as fabulous. She paired a Marc Jacobs mini dress with this edgy, ultra-functional Mini Dual bag.

The defining feature of the Mini Dual is its dual-compartment design, which features two independent full-depth zipper openings. This structure stops your items from crowding together in the centre, keeping a larger smartphone entirely separate from keys or makeup.

The interlocked metal accent on the top handle adds structural weight, while the included wide strap ensures comfortable cross-body carrying.

While the heavy metallic zipper tracks provide maximum security for transit, they can feel scratchy against your hands when accessing items quickly.

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Marc Jacobs Mini Dual Top-Handle Bag

$499 $720 shop now

Zoey Deutch with the Longchamp Le Pliage Xtra M. Image: Getty

Longchamp Le Pliage Xtra M

For anyone wanting that effortless Parisian chic look, Longchamp is the ultimate holy grail.

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The iconic French brand’s signature nylon tote has been seen on Zoey Deutch, stepping out with the ultra-modern Le Pliage Xtra.

Unlike the brand’s classic lightweight fabric totes, the Xtra M is built from a premium, smooth calfskin leather that offers an elegant, structured drape. The broad East-West zip top opens wide to reveal a roomy interior that easily accommodates your daily essentials.

Because it is made from rich, high-grade leather, this bag skips a heavy synthetic finish, meaning it requires a bit more mindful care in heavy downpours compared to scratch-resistant pebbled options.

Longchamp Le Pliage Xtra M

$725 shop now

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Which styles offer the best value?

Coach Tabby 26 JW Pei Lucia Maison de Sabré Palais Price point $795 AUD $155 AUD $829 AUD Material longevity Excellent (Polished pebble leather resists scuffs; holds structure beautifully over time). Moderate (Synthetic composite resists scuffs but cannot be conditioned). Excellent (Heavy pebbled grain hides wear and resists water). Capacity rating Moderate (Fits a smartphone, compact wallet, keys, and cosmetics). Minimal (Fits a smartphone, slim keys, and cardholder). High (Fits an iPad Mini, standard full-sized wallet, and flat daily essentials). Versatility score High (Two detachable straps allow it to switch from day crossbody to evening clutch). Moderate (Strictly tailored; best suited for evening or formal lunch wear). High (Polished option for professional office environments and running daily errands).

If you ask us…

If you are looking for a singular investment that delivers the highest cost-per-wear value for a mix of social plans and casual errands, the Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 remains the standout recommendation. At $795, its price-to-quality ratio is exceptional. The modular double-strap layout gives it double the utility of a fixed-handle piece, ensuring it shifts easily from a hands-free morning commute bag to a structured evening dinner companion.

For those who require a dedicated container for a tablet, notebook, or office essentials, the Maison de Sabré Medium Palais delivers resilient pebbled leather and an open layout that outlasts more delicate alternatives.

If you want something with an edgy, industrial aesthetic that keeps your items impeccably organised via dual zippers, the Marc Jacobs Mini Dual at its sale price is an incredible bargain. If you already own a great daily tote and simply need a sharp, architectural frame to elevate tailored weekend looks, the JW Pei Lucia offers clear graphic style for a modest $155 outlay.

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