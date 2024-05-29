The best Australian designer bags you shouldn’t live without

More than just an accessory, a handbag is part and parcel of a woman’s everyday getup. Model and designer, Stella Maxwell, once said, “A perfect handbag is both functional and stylish. Of course, you want to look cool, but you also want a bag that is going to work with you, not against you.”
For Australians, finding the perfect handbag that marries form and function shouldn’t be too hard. There’s a handful of Australian-made designer labels that get praise from the world over, from Meghan Markle’s favourite Oroton, to Respiro Studio, whose unique resin bags have been spotted on models and influencers alike.
It’s easy to get lost in the fray when hunting for the best designer bags Australia has to offer – there are just so many to choose from!
To make it simple, we have rounded up the best Australian handbag brands for you to shop. Read on to find a bag suited to your budget and carry-bag needs.
2024’s top Australian handbag brands
The best Australian handbag brands to shop 2024
01
Louenhide
from $34.95 to $139.95 at Louenhide
Female-founded fashion and accessory brand Louenhide is committed to empowering the modern woman with a bag that is as stylish as it is functional. Honing in on accessible elegance, founders Lou and Heidi offer every woman to celebrate their distinctive style without breaking the bank.
Our top picks:
Daisy Crossbody Bag in Tan, $89.95
Savannah Tote Bag, $129.95
Cali Nylon Crossbody Bag, $59.95
02
The Horse
from $179 to $329.95 at The Iconic
The Australian leather lifestyle brand is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Scott and Amy Hawkes, who run their business from a small studio in Sydney. The brand is already pretty well known for its watches, but its bags deserve attention as well.
The deceptively simple crossbody bags can give Gucci a run for its money, while its backpack in blush is just the right blend of rugged and feminine. With personalisation available, there is something for everyone at The Horse.
Our top picks:
The Friday Bag in Forest Green, $179.95
The Florence Tote in Tan, $329.95
Dylan Crossbody Bag in Oat, $229.95
03
Oroton
from $249 to $700 at The Iconic
This brand almost faded into obscurity amongst the new breed of handbags that cropped up in recent years. That is until a certain Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing the brand. With Sophie Holt at the reins though, the brand is skewing towards a minimal aesthetic of classic shapes made with only the best materials.
Our top picks:
Colt Small Baguette Bag in Brandy, $449
Florence Small Shoulder Bag in Grey Flannel, $339
Margot Tiny Bucket Bag, $269
Available at:
04
Status Anxiety
from $80 to $379 at Myer
“Damn fine leather goods, for a life lived simply,” boasts Status Anxiety’s website, and we couldn’t agree more. Conceived by Will Sked and Scott Hawkes, the brand produces simple and sleek bags that are as uncomplicated as they are beautifully crafted.
At Status Anxiety, you can find everything, from a simple everyday tote to an elegant evening clutch. Consider the brand a one-stop shop for great leather bags.
Our top picks:
Solus Crossbody Bag in Green, $169.95
Look Both Ways Crossbody Bag in Tan, $219.95
Available at:
05
MIMCO
from $99 to $899 at Myer
If you’re looking for a bag that’ll stand out as the statement piece of your outfit, look no further than Mimco. Its branding is “creative, collaborative, fun and (slightly) unconventional.” From puffy pastel crossbody bags to crescent-shaped clutches, you’ll find one to match your day or evening look in a heartbeat.
Explore Crossbody Bag in Black, $149.95
Casa Shoulder Bag in Caramel, $449.95
Available at:
06
The Wolf Gang
from $189 to $369 at The Iconic
Brightly coloured to make a statement, from baguette-style shoulder bags to bold clutches, The Wolf Gang makes bags for the fashion-forward.
Our top picks:
Berber Tote in Elephant, $199 (usually $349)
Blanca Wave Bag in Ivory, $229
Suri Shell Bag, $269
07
Sans Beast
from $69 to $369 at David Jones
Vegans rejoice! Though choices are limited, there are “leather” handbags in Australia that aren’t made with cowhide. Sans Beast is one of them. The luxe vegan leather label was put up by ex-Mimco designer Cathryn Wills.
Just as its website states, Sans Beast creates bags that are “collectible, functional, affordable, and designed with love.”
Our top picks:
Reader Satchel in Olive, $159 (usually $229)
Nomad Tote Bag in Cinnamon, $249
Available at:
08
Brie Leon
from $99 to $259 at The Iconic
With its cult-status mini Camille bag being donned by it-girls everywhere this season, Australian label Brie Leon creates accessories that are made to be treasured. With its studio located in Sydney, this female-owned and run business puts sustainability at the forefront of its design ethic – all Brie Leon bags are vegan and made from materials that are ethically sourced.
Our top picks:
Mini Camille Bag in Black Brushed Croc, $129 (usually $159)
Check Straw Bag Large in Black/ Walnut, $189
Available at:
09
Dylan Kai
from $110 to $620 at The Iconic
Female-founded Australian label, Dylan Kain creates gorgeous handbags and accessories whilst working to reduce our impact on Mother Earth. Collections are made in small-batch production runs with pre-orders being the core of its manufacturing process so they make only what’s needed (and nothing more). From fashion-forward shoulder bags to versatile yet on-trend crossbodies, Dylan Kain is a *must* for your designer handbag collection.
Our top picks:
The Gisele Crossbody Bag, $480
The Moss Petite, $499
Available at:
Lead photo: Sans Beast