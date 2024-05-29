The best Australian designer bags you shouldn’t live without

More than just an accessory, a handbag is part and parcel of a woman’s everyday getup. Model and designer, Stella Maxwell, once said, “A perfect handbag is both functional and stylish. Of course, you want to look cool, but you also want a bag that is going to work with you, not against you.”

For Australians, finding the perfect handbag that marries form and function shouldn’t be too hard. There’s a handful of Australian-made designer labels that get praise from the world over, from Meghan Markle’s favourite Oroton, to Respiro Studio, whose unique resin bags have been spotted on models and influencers alike.

It’s easy to get lost in the fray when hunting for the best designer bags Australia has to offer – there are just so many to choose from!

To make it simple, we have rounded up the best Australian handbag brands for you to shop. Read on to find a bag suited to your budget and carry-bag needs.

2024’s top Australian handbag brands

The best Australian handbag brands to shop 2024

Lead photo: Sans Beast