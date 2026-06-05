EXCLUSIVE: Love Jelena Dokic’s wardrobe? Recreate her looks for under $250

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Ever wondered how Jelena Dokic perfected her effortless courtside style?

Advertisement

The formula is easier than you’d think, and two Aussie masterminds are behind her classic and tailored but soft staples.

New Idea exclusively spoke with Lauren French and Faye Browne, who designed Motto’s Release Two of Movement collection, which the tennis legend is once again the face of, after the first collection sold out during the Australian Open.

So you can feel put-together without compromising on your style and sense of self.

This becomes all the more important during winter, because when the temperature drops, the temptation to layer clothes is at an all-time high.

Advertisement

Jelena is a pro at using accessories to make a statement with confidence. (Credit: Motto)

But if you’re worried about looking bulky while trying to keep warm, Lauren and Faye have a secret weapon to combat this.

“Accessories – necklaces (layered if that’s your vibe), belt, earrings (or an earring stack),” they revealed.

Notice how Jelena wears a finer belt with the collection’s pieces, and opts for a relaxed silhouette that still appears tailored?

Advertisement

“You never have to add more clothes to get the look. It’s just how you wear them, and how you create style that gives you the look,” they continued.

They continued to say that accessories and clothes make all the difference if you want to draw focus to your favourite features, and detract from others.

Jelena’s tricks such as sharp collars, earrings, a statement necklace, and a roll-neck top draw the eyes up.

Advertisement

The designers added that layering a structured black belt strap over their signature outerwear acts as the ultimate anchor point, and the use of a statement buckle also deliberately draws focus.

The pair said if you’re thinking about elevating your style, the smallest tweaks can make the biggest difference. Fabric is a great place to start.

“You can use structure to create the body shape (ie. add a shoulder pad if you have narrow shoulders), or, use a drapey fabric when you don’t want to create shape with fabric,” Lauren and Faye said.

Fabrics can make or break an outfit. (Credit: Motto)

Advertisement

“Keeping the balance” is something Jelena does with ease with Motto’s Sport Jackets, which embrace the female form.

While it’s important to have elevated basics that accommodate your needs, the pair said there’s one styling mistake they see women make time and time again.

“They don’t know how to create proportions,” the designers revealed.

“So often short women for example wear ‘long line’ jackets and tops without creating steps in their outfit, and it drags the eye down, making them look out of proportion.”

Advertisement

To counteract this and replicate Jelena’s confident silhouette, the designers suggest the “ultimate short girl hack” – wearing a high-waisted pant and a belt positioned higher up.