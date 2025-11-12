Jelena Dokic slams “body shaming” trolls in empowering post

Jelena Dokic has hit out at “body shaming” in an empowering post about her body image.

The tennis pro, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 11, to share a post about how she has been “trolled” because of her size.

She shared two photographs of herself from before and after her weight loss, but insisted her size has never “defined” her.

Jelena slammed trolls for “bullying” her because of how she looks, and said she has always been proud of herself, whether a size 22 or a size four.

“A winner, worthy and enough in both,” she penned in a lengthy caption.

Jelena Dokic has shared a candid post about body positivity and trolling. (Credit: Instagram)

“I am not and don’t want to be known as the ‘skinny’ or ‘fat’ girl and woman or even something in between. I am and want to be known as the girl and woman who stood up.

“Stood up for herself and others and stood up against body shaming, bullying and trolling for my body and size. Someone who has fought for herself and others on the most critical stage, the world public and media stage.

“My size has never defined me. But some wanted that to define me and even made fun of me. But here I am. No matter what size.

“Strong, courageous, resilient, happy, successful, accomplished and most importantly kind and a good person. I fought wars I never thought I would win, won against all odds and rose from the bottom to not just survive but thrive. That’s what really matters. Not my size at any point.

“And everyone deserves to be seen for their inner beauty and not their size. I have always gone out there in front of the whole world no matter the size. At size 22 and at size 4 and stood proud at both sizes and everything in between.

“I have always shown myself the same way no matter the size. That’s what matters.”

Jelena went on to encourage other people not to let anyone dictate their confidence and urged people to speak up for themselves and be proud of who they are.

Jelena often shares empowering messages on her social media. (Credit: Instagram)

“I want to be known as someone who stood tall, proud, resilient and fought against all odds even when it comes to body shaming, trolling and bullying. And guess what. I won,” she continued.

“Because I have my self worth, confidence, belief and voice no matter what. If I can do it, you can do it too. Never allow anyone to dictate your happiness, confidence, voice, worth or capabilities.

“Fight for yourself, speak up and use your voice even when it shakes. And remember you are enough and worthy, always. No matter the size or what is on the outside. What is on the inside is what really matters.

“Be kind, be good and never allow anyone to put you down and that includes your body. Love, Jelena xoxo.”

Jelena often speaks out about trolling and body positivity, sharing many empowering posts on her social media pages.

Jelena is also very loved-up with her new boyfriend, Yane Yeselinov. (Credit: Instagram)

She also recently set the record straight after rumours circulated that she had split from her new boyfriend, Yane Yeselinov.

The athlete went public with the tennis star in July, but she sparked concern when she shared a series of emotional quotes on social media.

However, last month, she confirmed all was well between them as she shared a loved-up selfie of them both smiling.

In another Instagram post, she added: “Just to be clear, me and my partner are very much in love.”

