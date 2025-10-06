Fears of new Jelena Dokic heartbreak as star shares cryptic posts

It’s only been three months since former tennis star Jelena Dokic went public with her new romance, describing boyfriend Yane Veselinov as her “calm, safe, peaceful and happy place”.

But now fans are worried there’s trouble in paradise after the 42-year-old star shared a series of cryptic posts on social media.

Jelena Dokic has shared a series of cryptic posts to Instagram. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

On September 11, Jelena took to Instagram to share a lengthy message, writing, “In life sometimes you have to be honest with yourself as hard as it might be and realise: ‘I have people close to me or I am with someone that doesn’t love me, doesn’t appreciate me and doesn’t value me’.”

The post led to an outpouring of support from fans, with one asking Jelena, “Are you okay?”

In a second candid post, shared days later, Jelena said life wasn’t all “sunshine and rainbows”.

“It’s not always the great times and pretty pictures. That’s not reality and real life,” she wrote. “And you all know I keep it real and honest.

“The good and the bad. While we have amazing days, we also of course have tough days. It’s been a weird week for me so just keeping it real here as always.If you are not feeling great also, know that you are not alone.”

Jelena Dokic went public with her new boyfriend just months ago. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

Another long post shared by Jelena on September 28 also sparked a big response.

In it, Jelena wrote, “Being with a woman that is an overthinker isn’t difficult if you take time to understand her and her heart…

“She cries often. Not for attention, drama or to make you feel guilty. But because her overthinking leads to stress and exhaustion which she then lets out through tears. She can’t hold it in because it hurts.

“To be around and love an overthinking woman you don’t need to say perfect words. Just a little bit of patience, understanding, make her feel safe and give her some calmness and peace,” Jelena went on.

“Be the person that doesn’t run away and the heart that stays when her heart and mind starts to race. And she will give you a rare kind of love and her whole heart.”

Jelena was concerned that her boyfriend wasn’t “anonymous” anymore. (Credit: Instagram/dokic_jelena)

Just weeks before her new messages, Jelena opened up about a worry she held regarding her partner’s sudden rise into the spotlight.

Speaking on the Something To Talk About podcast, she reflected that “he’s not anonymous anymore.”

“We talk about that a lot, and I just want to make sure he’s OK – that he doesn’t feel like his privacy has been invaded,” she told host Sarrah Le Marquand.

“I’ve been in the spotlight since I was 12, so it’s very different for me.”

Unlike Jelena, Yane – who is of Macedonian heritage – hasn’t been accustomed to public attention. His LinkedIn profile shows a career in hospitality.