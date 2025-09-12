Jelena Dokic shares cryptic message about “choosing yourself” amid new romance

Jelena Dokic has shared a cryptic post about “choosing yourself”.

The tennis pro, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some inspiring words about putting yourself first and not settling for less than you deserve.

Jelena candidly spoke about realising you are not “loved” and urged others to “choose themselves” rather than settle for someone who doesn’t love them.

“In life sometimes you have to be honest with yourself as hard as it might be and realise: I have people close to me or I am with someone that doesn’t love me, doesn’t appreciate me and doesn’t value me,” she penned.

Jelena Dokic has shared a cryptic post about “choosing yourself”. (Credit: Instagram)

“I am not seen, heard, accepted or loved. It’s such a hard truth to face and accept especially when you have given it your all.

“But the moment you admit this, you start to take your power back and you reclaim your worth. You can start to look forward and heal.

“Choose yourself. You don’t need to be and you shouldn’t be somewhere or with someone that doesn’t truly love you, care for you and truly see you.”

Jelena urged people to only seek out “unconditional love” and “move on” from anyone who makes them feel unworthy.

“You are enough and worth so much more than that,” she continued.

She shared some very poignant words to her social media. (Credit: Instagram)

“Choose yourself always over people and relationships that make you feel less, not worthy, like an option and not enough.

“Unless there is a real, deep, unconditional love and care. Move on.”

“Choose you. Always,” she signed off with.

Jelena did not confirm whether she was referring to a specific experience in her personal life, or simply giving general advice to her 311,000 followers.

The athlete was abused by her father Damir throughout her tennis career and detailed her experience in her 2017 memoir, Unbreakable.

She has recently found love again with her new boyfriend, Yane Veselinov, following her split from her ex Tin Bikic.

Jelena was abused by her father Damir throughout her tennis career. (Credit: Getty)

Jelena went public with Yane in July and fans were delighted that she has found happiness again.

Though she is head over heels, Jelena recently shared her one concern about her budding romance with Yane.

“He’s not anonymous anymore,” she explained on the Something To Talk About podcast in early September.

“We talk about that a lot, and I want to make sure that he’s OK, that he doesn’t feel like [his] privacy was invaded. I’ve been in the spotlight since the age of 12, so it’s very different for me.”

Jelena said it was still “early” days with her new flame, but that their relationship has only been going from strength to strength so far.

Jelena Dokic recently went public with her new boyfriend, Yane Veselinov. (Credit: Instagram)

“We understand each other, and he’s incredibly kind and generous. I always said, ‘I just want a really good person.’ I’m glad I’ve been able to find that,” she gushed.

In fact, the couple have already sparked engagement rumours after they jetted off to Bali, which is known for being a popular wedding destination among Aussies.

Ubud also happens to offer a wide array of breathtaking wedding venues surrounded by rainforest and lush mountains – such as the luxury Maya Ubud Resort & Spa, which offers picturesque options for couples.

Chatter that the former tennis star, 42, could wed soon comes after she wore a big diamond sparkler on her ring finger at the Logie awards at the beginning of August.

While Jelena denied it was an engagement ring, fans are hoping she will finally get the fairytale ending she’s always wanted.

Jelena was previously in a relationship with Tin Bikic but they went their separate ways in early 2021 after 19 years together.

Earlier this year, Jelena told our sister publication, Woman’s Day, how Tin broke up with her over the phone.

“It’s been two years now, and I struggled with that at the beginning; it was a shock, there’s no doubt about that,” she admitted.

“I’m in a great place now and again, I think, like a lot of my experiences in my life, getting help has really helped with that. It’s the first time ever I’ve had to deal with that situation. It will stay with me forever, it’s such a big part of my life.”

