Jelena Dokic to host powerful documentary series on SBS

Jelena Dokic, already an author and sporting legend, is now adding another feather to her cap.

The tennis legend will be one of three hosts on SBS’ documentary The Hospital: In the Deep End, which is coming out in 2026.

She will join renowned food critic Matt Preston and singer and Orange is the New Black actress Ruby Rose.

The series takes viewers to the frontline of Australia’s hospitals and explores the country’s healthcare system. Season two will focus on St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

The first season was led by former MasterChef judge Melissa Leong, Logie winner Samuel Johnson, Gardening Australia royalty Costa Georgiadis, and Mark Coles Smith.

At the time of publication, Jelena has not commented on the new gig.

Jelena Dokic will host The Hospital: In the Deep End documentary series with Matt Preston and Ruby Rose on SBS. (Credit: SBS)

It also comes a week after she was hospitalised when she was working on the US Open.

“When you end up in the emergency room an hour after finishing the day’s US Open coverage.🤦🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time, along with a photo of her in a hospital chair.

“Thankful that I will be ok.🙏 But just wanted to post this as a reminder and caution for our health, especially women, and our reproductive health.”

“I have a pretty big fibroid (non-cancerous growth in my uterus). It was dismissed as nothing major (a lot of women have it and live with it). Apparently. Whatever that means.”

In the post, she also revealed that she will need surgery sometime this year to remove it.

“But in the meantime, it’s about managing pain, heavy bleeding, and flare-ups,” she continued.

“It’s all been ok until now, but the last few months, something felt off. Something wasn’t right.”

Jelena Dokic has been open about her health journey. (Credit: Instagram)

She then encouraged her followers to follow their instincts and not to ignore their health.

“And most importantly, never allow anyone to tell you that it’s nothing, how you should be feeling, and always get a second opinion and fight for yourself and your health,” she said.

“You know yourself best, and if there is pain or something is off and someone dismisses it, go to another person and don’t take no for an answer when it comes to scans, tests, and check-ups. You will always be your own best advocate for your health. So fight for yourself and don’t take no for an answer.”

Jelena finished the post by thanking the staff at Epworth Hospital.