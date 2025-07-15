Everything we know about Jelena Dokic’s new boyfriend Yane Veselinov

When Jelena Dokic made her relationship with Yane Veselinov Instagram official this week, fans went wild with the post quickly receiving 66.7k likes and more than 2000 comments.

“You are my calm, safe, peaceful and happy place. So glad I found you,” the 42-year-old captioned a loved-up snap of the two of them together.

While the exact details surrounding the couple’s romance is not yet known, New Idea can now reveal more details about the man who has swept the former Aussie tennis champ-turned-commentator off her feet.

Who is Yane Veselinov?

Jelena’s new boyfriend pictured with his mother, Dragica. (Credit: Instagram) He is Macedonian According to Yane’s Instagram account, he is of Macedonian heritage. His mother, Dragica, lives in Skopje in North Macedonia. Yane also has two siblings – brother Vladimir and sister Mihaela. He currently lives in Melbourne, however previously lived in Perth. Yane became an Australian citizen in 2014, according to his Facebook account. (Credit: Facebook). He became an Australian citizen in 2014 Sharing the news on social media on November 14, 2024, Yane wrote: “Today I made a pledge to this beautiful country that I will obey all of the laws and respect the political and democratic views, to be honest and independent Australian – thank you so much Australia for giving me the BEST…its official, I’m an Aussie!” Yane enjoys cooking. (Credit: Instagram) He works in hospitality Yane describes himself as a “passionate Hospitality Operations Manager specializing in creating magical moments and orchestrating flawless events.” According to his LinkedIn account, Yane has worked at Melbourne’s Wine and Cheese Fest, The Malthouse Theatre and at Portofinos Restaurant and Function Centre. Advertisement Attending the Australian Open in 2022. (Credit: Instagram) He loves food and wine Yane says he is a “food and wine enthusiast,” “pleasure seeker” and “life enjoyer”. His Instagram account is packed with pictures of food, and he often shares his own recipes with his 916 Instagram followers. (Credit: Instagram) He loves tennis In 2020, Yane attended the Australian Open and is a big Novak Djokovic (and Jelena) fan. (Credit: Instagram) He’s a friend of Friends Who isn’t? Yane expressed his heartbreak following the shock death of Friends favourite, Matthew Perry, in 2023. “Could I be any more shocked that this just happened,” he wrote on Facebook. “RIP legend.” He is also a huge Jack Nicolson fan and loves James Bond movies.

