Tennis commentator Jelena Dokic enjoyed a heart-warming homecoming after she flew into Melbourne in mid-May, following a trip away.

Meeting the 42-year-old at the airport was her very attentive – and chivalrous – chauffeur.

He greeted Jelena with a warm hug and a peck on the cheek before carrying her bags to his vehicle.

“They also shared some laughs and a chat,” an onlooker told New Idea.

“Jelena seemed very happy to be home.”

Jelena was all smiles as she left Melbourne airport with her chauffeur! (Credit: Media Mode)

The ex-tennis pro loves her life in Melbourne and admits she’s in a good place now, after some tough times following the end of her 19-year relationship with Tin Bikic in 2021.

Jelena is currently single, and she has not previously been married.

The star has also been very open about her difficult relationship with her father, Damir, who was also her tennis coach when she played on the circuit.

Jelena’s father Damir, was her coach. (Credit: Supplied)

Jelena has chronicled her life’s ups and downs in two books: Unbreakable, which was released in 2017 and Fearless: Finding The Power To Thrive, published in 2023.

A documentary based on her first autobiography was released in 2024.

The star has also publicly discussed her struggles with body image.

But it seems Jelena has turned a corner in recent years.

The tennis commentator seemed happy to be home! (Credit: Media Mode)

“I’ve really focused on myself, my life, and what is important to me,” she said in a January Instagram post. Jelena also urged fans to get rid of “toxicity and toxic people”.

Last week, on the Mental As Anything podcast, Jelena also opened up about her desire to be a Mum.

“I actually think I would be a good mum, to be honest, I love kids,” she said.

When she played tennis, Jelena was once ranked number 4 in the world. (Credit: Getty)

In fact, Jelena also admitted that she is considering starting a family as a “single parent” and is open to exploring adoption.

“I didn’t have the best experience [as a child], but if I were a single mum and adopted one day, it would have all the love in the world.”

