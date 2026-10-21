“It feels like women are being hunted”: Heartbreaking meaning behind Bondi’s heart sculpture

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. If you or anyone you know is affected, help is available. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website here.

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Sculpture by the Sea has returned to Bondi, and one powerful installation has got Australia talking.

The Sweethearts installation was created by artists and longtime friends Philippa Lysaght and Omi McCurdie to spark conversations about domestic violence.

Sixty pastel-coloured love hearts have been installed at Marks Park between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. But what might initially seem like a fun, colourful display carries a much deeper meaning.

Each heart bears a phrase, such as “he was drunk” or “boys will be boys”, representing the language often used to excuse domestic violence.

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“We really wanted to get a true, authentic saying, what people have [actually] said on to those hearts,” artist Omi exclusively tells New Idea.

Sculptures by the Sea’s Sweethearts installation has got Australia talking. (Credit: Elise Hassey)

Her co-creator, Philippa, says she feels it is a more important time than ever to shine a light on domestic violence.

“This artwork actually came from a place of sheer pain and frustration, just at the state of violence against women, how prevalent it is in Australia and how in many ways it seems to be going backwards,” she candidly tells us.

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“And from a place of being terrified, I’m a woman, and it feels like we’re being hunted here.

“I wanted to do something that really contributed to a broader movement of people who are trying to keep other women safe.”

Omi agrees that it’s “opportune timing” for the installation, adding, “One of our hearts says ‘behind closed doors’ and [domestic violence is] not something that’s readily talked about, and that conversation needs to be bigger.”

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The decision to create 60 hearts was not random. According to Australian Femicide Watch, 56 women have been killed by violence in 2026. Philippa and Omi chose 60 hearts because they fear the figure will rise by the end of the exhibition and did not want to underrepresent the women killed.

“But I’ve been very cautious not to equate one heart with one woman,” Philippa explains.

“Each of those women who died had beautiful, rich lives with so much going on in them from their families, their friends, their ambitions, their hobbies, everything.

“And these hearts aren’t capturing that; these hearts instead are saying, en masse, let’s look at this issue of violence against women and the role that we have all played in allowing that to take their lives.”

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Philippa Lysaght and Omi McCurdie created the hearts to shine a light on domestic violence in Australia. (Credit: Supplied)

Philippa and Omi hope that the poignant words on the hearts will resonate with Australians and remind women that violence, abusive behaviour and coercive control are “not normal”.

As well as sparking conversations, the artists also hope the installation serves as a “memorial” to the women who have been killed as a result of domestic violence.

Since Sculptures by the Sea opened on Friday, October 16, Philippa has been overwhelmed by the public reaction, revealing that she even spoke to a woman who helped set up Elsie Women’s Refuge, the first refuge for women in Australia in 1974.

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“She said to me, ‘When I set that up, I thought your generation wouldn’t have to deal with this s*** and I’m so sorry you do’,” she emotionally shares.

However, not everyone has understood the message behind the art.

“I saw a guy yesterday giving the thumbs-up sign and getting his photo taken next to the heart that said, ‘Boys will be boys’, and it’s like ‘OK mate, you don’t get it’,” she admits.

But she hopes her artwork can persuade others to support women and stop “ignoring” or “excusing” behaviour that can lead to domestic violence.

“I’ve worked in human rights for quite a long time now, and it is terrifying when you start seeing rights go backwards,” Philippa adds.

“For women in Australia, that’s happening.”

Omi also wants to see more education around domestic violence in schools, teaching children what behaviour is acceptable and what is not.

Both Omi and Philippa have daughters and have sensitively spoken to them about violence against women. They urge other parents to be open and have similar conversations with their children, speak up for them, and believe in and support their daughters.

“I love [mine and Omi’s daughters] knowing that for their mums, they’re not going to put up with this s***,” Philippa says.

Each heart represents a woman killed in Australia and features a phrase used to excuse violence. (Credit: Elise Hassey)

The Sweethearts installation will be available to visit until Monday, November 2, 2026, and Philippa and Omi also hope to tour their art, including displaying the hearts in football stadiums. Major sporting events correlate with a significant surge in domestic violence.

The hearts are up for sale, with all the proceeds going to Women’s Community Shelters, and smaller, ceramic hearts are also available for purchase.

Each heart took weeks to create, with Philippa and Omi pouring their hearts and souls into an artwork they hope can spark change in Australia.

“You would not believe how many tears are in those hearts,” Philippa adds.

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. If you or anyone you know is affected, help is available. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website here.