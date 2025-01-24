Commentator and former tennis player Jelena Dokic finally has a free-to-air premiere date for her documentary Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story.
Based on her autobiography, Unbreakable, the documentary first premiered in Australian cinemas in November 2024. It will now premiere on free-to-air television on Channel 9 and 9Now on Wednesday, January 29 at 9:00 pm AEDT.
Titled the same as her best-selling book, the documentary tells Jelena’s story, covering the physical and mental abuse she experienced at the hands of her father Damir.
“It’s the story of falling down from a great height, as the world looked away, and finally finding your feet again,” an official synopsis reads.
Written by both Ivan O’Mahoney and Jessica Halloran and produced by Ivan, Unbreakable took over three years to film until it was finally announced in March 2023 that it was in post-production and confirmed it would be released in 2024.
Ahead of its release, Jelena told News.com.au that she was “really excited” about the project.
“There will be a lot of other people in it, ex-players, former World No. 1s. To be able to tell my story on screen is so powerful so I can’t wait for that to come out.”
In late 2024 she released her second book titled Fearless, focusing on her ongoing campaigns against body shaming and mental health struggles, and has made various Instagram posts over the year, speaking out about her journey.
Now, we have the chance to watch and listen to Jelena’s story from the comforts of our own couches with Unbreakable.
