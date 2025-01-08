At 29, tennis legend Nick Kyrgios is one of Australia’s most recognisable professional tennis players. He also has quite the reputation and has come to be known just as much for his controversies as his skills.

Advertisement

But the notorious ‘bad boy’ of tennis does have one person firmly in his corner, and that is his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

(Credit: Instagram)

Who is Costeen Hatzi?

Costeen (24) is based in Sydney and is currently a social media influencer. She regularly posts content on her profile collaborating with brands, travelling, and of course, pictures of her with Nick.

While Costeen does travel with her tennis pro beau, she prioritises her own career and ambition as well.

Advertisement

In an interview with our sister publication WHO, she said: ““I think it’s super important as a woman and as a girlfriend to have your own thing going on.”

“It’s really easy to get lost and caught up in your partner’s life, especially if they’re a global athlete. It’s important for me to have my own life and my own goals, too.”

How did Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi meet?

The sweet story of how Nick Kyrgios met his current girlfriend Costeen was revealed in an ESPN profile on the tennis great.

Costeen was selling a mirror on Instagram towards the end of 2021 and, in search of a mirror, Nick found her profile. Costeen called it ‘love at first sight’ when he turned up at her door and they began dating soon afterwards.

Advertisement

Costeen didn’t know much about tennis, which Nick found ‘refreshing’.

(Credit: Instagram)

She’s supporting Nick’s career

While Nick Kyrgios has had a bad run of injuries the past few years, he plans to compete in the Australian Open in 2025.

Throughout their relationship, Costeen has been very supportive of Nick’s career, something those in Nick’s inner circle have also commented on.

Advertisement

“I’ve seen him in previous relationships, and they perhaps were taking him in the other direction,” Nick’s agent Stuart Duguid told ESPN. “[Hatzi] lifts him up and gives him motivation and inspiration, and she’s just a great partner to him.”

After Nick couldn’t play Wimbledon last year, Costeen posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram and wrote: “Wimbledon looked a little different this year – proud of this guy & his incredible commentary. Can’t wait to see you back on court 🍓🎾

(Credit: Instagram)

Want an easier road to love? Sign up for eHarmony today!

Advertisement