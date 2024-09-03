While the 2025 season of Married At First Sight Australia isn’t set to premiere until well into next year, filming for the upcoming season has already begun.
MAFS always seems to be full of drama and while previous years have proved to be extremely dramatic, this season is set to be the craziest yet…
As filming has already kicked off, it’s not a shock that the cast members have already been leaked. From ex-bachelor stars to social media stars, you may recognise some of the names joining the Married At First Sight cast for 2025.
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT 2025 CAST
Teejay Halkias
Age: 25
Show: Big Brother Australia
Teejay Halkias appeared on the 15th season of Big Brother Australia, placing ninth in the Big Brother house following his time on the show.
According to Yahoo Lifestyle, Teejay has been cast in Married At First Sight as an intruder after six cast members allegedly quit in the first two weeks of production.
Jeff Gobbels
Show: Neighbours
Jeff Gobbels previously starred in the popular soap opera Neighbours. He appeared on the show for three episodes in 2017 as police officer Kurt Bridges. However, Jeff is a star beyond the screen as well…
Jeff served as captain of Eastern league powerhouse Balwyn from 2020 to 2023. According to Yahoo Lifestyle, he has accidentally been paired with an ex-partner on MAFS.
Paul Antoine
Age: 30
Show: The Real Love Boat
As reported by the Daily Mail, Perth-based fitness coach Paul Antoine will join the MAFS cast in 2025.
Paul briefly starred on the Channel 10 series The Real Love Boat in 2022.
Rhi Disljenkovic
Though not a reality TV star, Rhi Disljenkovic is a fitness influencer and according to the Daily Mail, will be looking for love on the upcoming season of MAFS.
The Melbourne-based blogger allegedly has connections with reality TV contestants such as former MAFS star Eden Harper and The Bachelor stars Matt Agnew and Sam Wood, who follow her on Instagram.
Sierah Swepstone
Show: The Bachelor
Sierah Swepstone is no stranger to the spotlight! Set to appear on MAFS next year, Sierah is known for her stint on Jimmy Nicholson’s version of The Bachelor after dropping one of the most iconic one-liners on the show, saying that Jimmy wasn’t into “tall, horny bogans.”