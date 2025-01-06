Is Nick Kyrgios competing at the 2025 Australian Open?

Nick Kyrgios is one of Australia’s most well known tennis players. Born in Canberra and residing in both Canberra and Melbourne, the 29-year-old has had an incredible sporting career, having played professionally since 2013.

However, the tennis player has had a series of injuries which has prevented him from playing for the past few years.

Here’s what we know about this year’s Australian Open.

Is Nick Kyrgios playing in the Australian Open in 2025?

In October 2024, the tennis legend confirmed he would be playing the Australian Open (AO) while speaking on a panel at the South by South West (SXSW) event in Sydney.

“I will be playing the Australian Open this summer,” Kyrgios said.

“I just miss being out there playing in front of a home crowd. We’ve got such a crowd of guys at the moment like Alex de Minaur playing amazing tennis.”

However, after returning to the court following the series of injuries he experienced, which included a wrist reconstruction, Nick admitted he was in pain despite still being positive about the upcoming matches.

“Not one tennis player has ever had this surgery and come back and tried to play again,” he said following a singles match at the Brisbane International.

“I think I was really excited for the Aus Open, but after today, if I’m able to play, I’m able to play,” he said.

“I think I almost need a miracle, and I need, like, the stars to align for my wrist to hold up in a Grand Slam for sure.”

Nick Kyrgios playing at the Brisbane International (Credit: Getty)

Did Nick Kyrgios play the Australian Open in 2024?

Kyrgios did not compete at the 2024 Australian Open. However, in early December 2024 he made an Instagram post teasing a “big announcement” coming where he revealed that he would be commentating matches at the 2024 Australian Open.

“Even though I won’t be there competing this year at the AO, I still will be around, commentating matches. I’ve got some special things planned, so please be excited,” he said.

Kyrgios only played one match on tour last year after pulling out of the 2023 Australian Open in January due to a knee injury.

After this incident, he was intending to return to the tour in March to play the Sunshine Double – Indian Wells and Miami – however, he decided to delay his comeback to ensure he recovered properly.

Following this, he then pulled out of the French Open and then after suffering a wrist injury, Kyrgios then missed Wimbledon and the US Open.

His wrist injury proved to be quite serious, revealing that he had a splinter in his serving forearm. Kyrgios ended up making his debut as a commentator during the 2023 ATP Finals in early November at which point he shared that it would be a few more weeks until the splinter could be removed… this left us all questioning whether he would be able to compete in the 2024 Australia Open which begins on January 14.

In December, Kyrgios broke the news and confirmed that it would not be possible for him to compete at the 2024 Australian Open.

Kyrgios shared that he is “exhausted.” (Credit: Getty)

Did Nick Kyrgios retire?

Kyrgios shared that he no longer wants to plays tennis as he questions whether or not he will be able to return after his serious knee and wrist injuries. However, he maintains the fact that he will make a comeback and retire on his own terms.

Kyrgios told the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast that he is “exhausted.”

“If it was up to me, I don’t really want to play any more to be honest,” Kyrgios said. “I have to almost [keep playing]. I’ve got so much more to give but, for me, I don’t feel like playing any more.”

“I’m tired. I have had three surgeries now that … I’m only 28 years old, I always wanted to have a family and not be in pain.

“When I get up, I can’t walk without pain. It’s a tough gig.” Kyrgios also told the podcaster that if he had his time over again, he would never have first picked up a racket.

However, he then went on to share that he hopes to play for another one to two years and “be at the top and go down… [on his] own terms.”

“I would hate to have another surgery or anything like that. So I think I’ve still got the ability to have a good one to two years and then that’s it.

“I think I’ll be at peace with everything I’ve achieved. I’m going to have to just say to everyone out there who wants me to play more, ‘You’re just going to have to be OK with me not playing any more’.”

Kyrgios will commentate some matches at the 2024 Australian Open. (Credit: Getty)

How much money has Nick Kyrgios made?

Over the duration of his career, Kyrgios has won more that US$12.48 million (approx. AU$18.1 million) in prize money.

Has Nick Kyrgios won Wimbledon?

Though coming close in 2022, Kyrgios has not won Wimbledon.

He reached the final at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career at Wimbledon, however, he lost to Novak Djokovic on July 10, 2022.

Kygrios at the US Open in 2016. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

What is Nick Kyrgios’ highest ranking?

According to the ATP Tour website, Kyrgios’ highest singles ranking peaked at No. 13 in 2016. That year, he won three ATP singles titles.

How many ATP titles has Nick Kyrgios won?

Kyrgios has won a total of seven ATP Tour singles titles throughout his career. He has also won four doubles titles over his time.

What is Kyrgios’ record against the Big 3?

Kyrgios is 2-1 lifetime against Novak Djokovic, 3-6 against Rafael Nadal, and 1-6 against Roger Federer.

Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

What is Nick Kyrgios doing now?

Kyrgios has been dating his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi since December 2021. Hatzi is a social media influencer and interior designer, founding her own brand, Casa Amor Interiors.

Kyrgios founded his own organisation called the Nick Kyrgios Foundation in support of underprivileged youth.

The website states that they “are currently in the process of scoping out land in Melbourne and actively looking for organisations and businesses to partner with.”

His end goal is to “build a facility for disadvantaged and underprivileged kids where they [can] hang out, be safe and feel like they [part] part of a family.” His dream is to bring this vision into fruition.