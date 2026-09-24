“Walked in with problems”: MAFS’ Stella’s therapy confession following Filip split

It’s been two months since this year’s Married At First Sight golden couple Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov called it quits.

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But despite dealing with immense heartbreak in the public eye, the former reality TV bride appears to be thriving and revealed how “girl therapy” has upgraded her life.

Posting a video to Instagram on Thursday morning, beauty technician Stella showed off her glamorous set of fresh nails from her car.

“Girl the therapy but make it nails appointment. Walked in with problems walked out with same problems but attitude to life upgraded. That’s all we can do essentially,” she wrote in her caption.

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Fans were heartbroken to learn just months after their proposal in the series finale that Stella and Filip had ended their relationship.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in July, Stella shared a glaringly honest insight into their break up.

“Filip ended our relationship. While he had clearly been processing that decision for some time, I genuinely believed we were working towards the same future. I was completely blindsided,” she wrote.

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She had also decided to move from Sydney to Melbourne to be with her then-fiance.

“One thing I do want to clarify is that, despite what was shown on the show, I had made the decision to move to Melbourne,” she continued.

“I own a business that I’ve spent years building, so it wasn’t as simple as packing a suitcase. I needed a few months to wrap things up, end leases and put everything in place before relocating.”

Stella and Filip were fan favourites on MAFS 2025 and ended their journey on the show engaged. (Credit: Nine)

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However after Filip received online backlash for “blindsiding” her, Stella jumped to his defence.

“Guys, this really needs to stop. Whatever assumptions are being made online, the reality is that this is someone I genuinely believed I was going to spend my life with,” she penned.

“Seeing so much hate directed at another human being is heartbreaking. Our relationship ending doesn’t make either of us villains.”

“We were two people trying to navigate something incredibly difficult, and call me delulu but break-ups do hurt on either sides. I don’t think I’m the only one hurting here, so seeing this is actually making me sick.”

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“Yes, it came as a blindsided decision, but at the end of the day , YOU DONT have to choose sides!!!!! Please just choose kindness. Neither of us deserves abuse.” (sic)