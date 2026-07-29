Who survived the real world? What to expect from the 2026 Farmer Wants A Wife reunion

Farmer Wants A Wife is over for another year, but we’re still wondering if the couples have gone the distance.

Advertisement

But the good news is the reunion is just around the corner!

Natalie Gruzlewski will be back to grill all the couples on what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling.

So, when can you watch, and will all the farmers be returning?

Scroll on to find out all the details.

Advertisement

The Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 reunion is just around the corner, so what can we expect? (Credit: Channel Seven)

When is the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion airing?

The 2026 Farmer Wants A Wife reunion will air live on Channel Seven on Sunday, August 2!

You’ll be able to tune in at 8.40pm straight after The Voice to find out the fates of our 2026 couples.

Who will appear at the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion?

All five farmers, Zac, Alex, Jason, Dylan and Jarrad, will be back for the FWAW 2026 reunion.

Advertisement

The teaser trailer has confirmed they will be back with each of their matches, Maya, Eddy, Poppy, Ally and Brodie, so we will hear from both the farmers and their ladies.

Host Natalie, 49, will be back leading the reunion, asking all the hard-hitting questions that we want answered.

The reunion trailer appeared to hint at tension with Dylan and Ally. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who is still together from Farmer Wants A Wife?

The 2026 reunion was filmed around a month after filming, at the end of 2025, so there are still many question marks about what has happened since then.

Advertisement

While we will get one-month updates at the reunion, we won’t find out if the couples are still together today during the episode.

However, with all the on-screen drama finally over, the couples will be able to break their silence in what’s happened in the eight months since filming wrapped.

So, what do we know already?

New Idea exclusively revealed that Alex and Eddy broke up shortly after the finale, with Eddy already having moved on with somebody new.

Advertisement

While there’s been no news about Dylan and Ally, the tense trailer appeared to hint that there could be some bad news coming for the couple.

Thankfully, things are looking good for Zac and Maya, with a social media photograph sparking chatter that they are still going strong now.

As for Jason and Poppy, New Idea heard chatter that the couple might have already gone their separate ways, with claims that Jason is reconnecting with other matches.

Advertisement

Finally, there is very little news about Jarrad and Brodie‘s fate, so we will be kept guessing until the reunion.

Get all the details about where the couples stand here.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement